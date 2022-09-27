Former Lakers Big Man Makes Shocking Career Admission

Dwight Howard is currently an unrestricted free agent following the expiry of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While there have been some rumblings of interest from contending teams around the league, most notably with the Boston Celtics, Howard remains unattached heading into the new season.

However, when speaking to TMZ Sports on September 25, Howard made a shocking revelation regarding the future of his career, noting that he’s open to making the switch to professional wrestling, and hasn’t ruled out joining the WWE as early as this season.

“I like wrestling. I could be the good guy sometimes, and I could be the bad guy sometimes,” Howard said, “Would I choose wrestling over playing basketball? Whatever opportunity is best, whatever opportunity happens.”

.@DwightHoward says he is dead serious about joining @WWE in future telling @TMZ, "Of course, no doubt." https://t.co/eY8hsnsWP8 — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 26, 2022

Howard will be entering his 19th year in the NBA should a team provide him with an opportunity to continue his playing career this season, and has played for the Lakers on three separate occasions: the 2012-13 season, 2019-20 season, and finally, the 2021-22 season.

Howard Still Has Something to Offer

As with any professional athlete, the effects of time and age have begun to take their toll on Howard’s body, and it’s clear he’s no longer the above-the-rim athlete the dominated the basketball court earlier in his career.

Still, over his final two spells with the Lakers, which were separated by a one-year stop with the Philadelphia 76ers, Howard has proven capable of protecting the paint and cleaning the glass off the bench. In his last three NBA seasons, Howard has averaged 6.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 65.6% from two-point range – not a bad return for a veteran minimum contract.

Jeanie Buss says Kobe Bryant told the Lakers they should sign Dwight Howard 😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/uiwqnc4ca5 — LakeShowHoopsᴾᴴ (@LakeShowHoopsPH) May 23, 2020

Defensively, Howard is still a reliable drop-defender, who is mobile enough to stay in front of the ball-handler or a wing slashing towards the bucket looking to convert on an easy pass. However, for most contending teams at this point in the off-season, their rotations are set, so it will be interesting to see if Howard remains patient for a chance at his 19th NBA season, or if he begins proceedings to make the jump to the professional wrestling ranks.

WWE Willing to Talk With Howard

When asked about potentially adding Dwight Howard to the WWE roster, legendary wrestler Triple H, who is now the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations for the esteemed sports entertainment brand, was quick to note he would be welcome to start discussions with the NBA veteran should he be willing to make the switch.