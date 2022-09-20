The Los Angeles Lakers should count themselves lucky to have LeBron James on their roster, as should the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat for the time he spent with them earlier in his career.

Because according to Canelo Alvarez, the NBA superstar could have easily taken a different path, one that could have seen him dominating a boxing ring rather than a basketball court.

Speaking in a September 15 episode of GQ Magazine’s ‘Actually Me,’ Alvarez was asked if LeBron could have ever become a successful boxer, to which the multi-time world champion replied, “Why not? I think he has skills for the sport. He’s an athlete, 100%. If he had dedicated himself to being a fighter, he could do it.”

Play

Video Video related to canelo alvarez sends strong message to lakers lebron james 2022-09-20T08:15:14-04:00

At six-foot-nine and 250 pounds, LeBron is a hulk of a man, and could easily have become a high-level heavy-weight boxer had he put his mind to it, thankfully, he chose to purse basketball and give us all countless amazing moments on the court.

Skip Bayless Sounds Off on LeBron

Not everybody has nice things to say about LeBron, though. It’s part of the package when you become a superstar. Skip Bayless is one of the more outspoken media members when it comes to LeBron, as he holds him to an almost impossible standard, and on September 20, the Fox Sports analyst took to Twitter to share his latest gripe with the Lakers superstar.

“Another huge (and lucrative) national-TV ad for LeBron (with Lily) … yet he insisted on taking the max from the Lakers instead of (like Tim Duncan or Brady) giving his team more cap room to improve the supporting cast. I just don’t get it. Does he no longer want to win???” Bayless wrote on Twitter.

Another huge (and lucrative) national-TV ad for LeBron (with Lily) … yet he insisted on taking the max from the Lakers instead of (like Tim Duncan or Brady) giving his team more cap room to improve the supporting cast. I just don't get it. Does he no longer want to win??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 20, 2022

Given LeBron has recently signed a two-year $97 million contract extension, Bayless can be forgiven for his thought process – however, an NBA career is short-lived, and it makes sense for players to try and maximize their earning potential while they’re still in the league.

LeBron Welcomes Dennis Schroder Back

Last summer, Dennis Schroder shocked the NBA world when he turned down a reported $80 million contract extension with the Lakers, only to end up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics just a few weeks later.

So, it’s fair to say that eyebrows were raised when the Lakers announced they had re-signed Dennis Schroder this summer, following his impressive stint in Europe during FIBA’s EuroBasket tournament.

Shortly after the news broke, LeBron took to social media to welcome his former teammate back to Los Angeles, noting how he believed the guard could help propel the Lakers back towards the playoffs – and hopefully, championship content.

LeBron on Dennis Schroder being back with the Lakers. ✊ pic.twitter.com/9iKMKEonUM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 17, 2022

During Schroder’s first season in Los Angeles, the veteran guard averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 33.5% from deep and 47.6% from inside the perimeter and it’s likely that LeBron is hopeful Schroder can replicate that form again this season.

However, the Los Angeles guard rotation is now overloaded with ball-dominant guards who aren’t elite from the perimeter, so Darvin Ham is going to have his work cut out if he wants to get the best out of Russell Westbrook, Schroder, and Patrick Beverley while still finding time for the likes of Austin Reaves who impress during his rookie season.