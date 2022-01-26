Trade Proposal Has Lakers Landing Hawks Veteran Scorer

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active in the trade market with the February 10 deadline approaching and veteran Hawks guard Lou Williams has emerged as a target for the team.

Williams was listed as a “sneaky” target for the Lakers by Bleacher Report due to his ability to heat up in a hurry off the bench. Here’s what B/R’s Doric Sam had to say about the acquisition:

Making a potential return to Los Angeles, Lou Williams would be an intriguing option. He’s struggled with the Hawks this season, but he was an important part of the Clippers just a year ago and could provide some instant offense off the bench.

Williams is on the home stretch of his career at 35 but can be a valuable asset for a contender — espeically for one such as the Lakers that would welcome some extra scoring power off the bench.

Williams is playing just over 14 minutes per game with the Hawks, averaging 6.8 points on a career-worst 38.3 percent shooting. A return to Los Angeles — where he won a couple of Sixth-Man of the Year awards while with the Clippers — could do him well.

Williams is making $5 million per year, so the Lakers could package some of their minimum deals and draft picks for the veteran scorer. The team could also choose to part with Kendrick Nunn, who has yet to play a game for the Lakers this year due to injury, although LA would likey want to see the upside Nunn has before dealing him.

Lakers Not Getting Bites for Current Trade Package

When it comes to making a deal, the harsh reality for the Lakers is that they don’t have much to offer. Their most valuable trade chips are a 2027 first-round pick and young gun Talen Horton-Tucker, although there doesn’t appear to be a large market for his services after a slow start to the season.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that the Lakers are trying to package those to assets — along with injured guard Kendrick Nunn — into another significant piece — like Jerami Grant from Detroit.

“Reason being: That 2027 first is clearly the most valuable trade asset that the Lakers currently possess,” Stein wrote. “The Lakers have tried, with no luck yet, to package that pick with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in an attempt to acquire Jerami Grant from Detroit.”

Lakers Dealing Russell Westbrook Unlikely at Deadline

There’s also been a lot of buzz around the Lakers finding a new home for Russell Westbrook and his massive contract. However, the most likely outcome is that he stays put and the Lakers try to figure it with a healthy roster around him.

In a long piece on the Lakers’ situation, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN painted a bleak reality for LA going forward.

“It’s not like [Westbrook’s] a tradable player where if it’s not working out you just move on; everybody in the NBA knows that,” a source cited by Shelburne said. “So it’s got to work. This is the only option. There is no Plan B for this season.”

What’s working in favor for the Lakers is that the roster is finally getting healthy. Anthony Davis returned to the court after an extended absence and the addition of Nunn to the rotation could be significant.