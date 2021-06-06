Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder Destroyed by Magic Johnson

The Los Angeles Lakers have a decision to make this offseason regarding Dennis Schroder, with the polarizing guard set to become an unrestricted free agent next season.

If it were up to Lakers legend Magic Johnson, he’d let Schroder walk after his performance this season in purple and gold.

“I don’t think he’s a Laker,” Johnson said in an interview on AM 570 in Los Angeles. “That’s just my opinion. I don’t know if they’re gonna sign him back or not. I don’t think he brings the winning mentality and attitude that we need.”

“And he had a chance to show that in this series and, to me, he failed in this series. But again, if he comes back a Laker, I’m going to support him, I’m going cheer for him and all that, but I just don’t think he’s a Laker.”

Dennis Schroder Hurts Value in Playoff Series

Schroder hasn’t had the best tenure with the Lakers, whether that be his issues with COVID-19, contract negotiations, Instagram hijinks, or some tough playoff performances.

Schroder averaged 14.3 points and just 2.8 assists in the first-round loss to the Suns. What fans of the Lakers won’t forget is his miserable Game 5 performance, where he was 0-of-9 from the field and did not score in 26 minutes of action.

Dennis Schroder: — 0 points

— 1 assist

— 0-9 shooting

— 0-4 from three

To Schroder’s credit, he did step up at time during the regular season when both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were out with injuries. He was the Lakers primary ball-handler with James out, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists.

Lakers Value Dennis Schroder’s Competitiveness

Schroder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension earlier in the year, opting instead to bet on himself and the potential of earning a max contract. He explained his reasoning following the loss to the Suns.

“I read so many things on Instagram,” Schroder said. “At the end of the day, it’s my eighth season in the NBA and I just wanted to make my own decision — one time, to where I can decide where I want to go. Just to say, ‘I want to re-sign with the Lakers’ or ‘I want to go somewhere else.’ That’s the only thing.

“The Lakers, they didn’t do nothing to me. They’re great, they got the top-two players, everybody in the locker room is great, so, like I said, I want to be here and win a championship. That’s not even a question.”

It’s uncertain if the Lakers will bring Schroder back next season, especially at an inflated value they cannot afford. However, the general manager Rob Pelinka did commend Schroder during his end of season press conference, praising the 27-year-old guard for his tenacity on the floor.

“One of the genes in a player that we value so much in terms of a makeup, or DNA or a mentality, is just the competitive nature, and I think all of us can look at Dennis’ body of work, and he is an extreme competitor, and that’s on both sides of the ball,” Pelinka explained in his press conference. “He’s hounding guys, picking up players full court, diving for loose balls. Bringing that energy on the defensive end and then, of course, has the ability to score at the point guard position. We value just those qualities in him.”

