Magic Johnson Puts Austin Reaves & D’Angelo Russell on High Alert for Underdog Lakers

Since making a flurry of moves at the February 9 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like a team that’s capable of making noise in the postseason.

Unfortunately, after entering the playoffs via the play-in tournament, the Lakers face the difficult prospect of playing the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, meaning a potential early exit for the Purple and Gold – if they don’t play to their best.

According to Lakers legend Magic Johnson, his former team does stand a chance of progressing past the Grizzlies, but only if their role players step up, while Johnson would also like to see Lonnie Walker IV return to the team’s rotation.

If the @Lakers are going to beat the Memphis Grizzlier they have to control the pace and the role players like Reaves, Schröder, D Lo, Beasley, Hachimura, and Troy Brown Jr. have to play great to help AD and LeBron. I’d also like to see Lonnie Walker play in the Memphis series. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 12, 2023

“If the @Lakers are going to beat the Memphis Grizzlier they have to control the pace and the role players like Reaves, Schröder, D Lo, Beasley, Hachimura, and Troy Brown Jr. have to play great to help AD and LeBron. I’d also like to see Lonnie Walker play in the Memphis series,” Johnson Tweeted.

Walker has struggled to nail down a consistent role with the Lakers over the past few weeks, failing to earn a spot on the court in 9 of the team’s last 15 contests.

Draymond Green Backing Lakers Against Grizzlies

During an April 12 episode of his podcast, Draymond Green shared his thoughts on the Lakers first round match-up, stating they he believes Los Angeles could cause an upset by defeating the Grizzlies.

Play

NBA Play-In reaction: Lakers beat Timberwolves w/ Schroder's play + Hawks win | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green reacts to an eventful first day of the NBA Play-In: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks beating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat + LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Dennis Schroder beating Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a chaotic game. Then, Dray gives his thoughts on the Lakers' upcoming… 2023-04-12T07:15:01Z

“I probably should be careful giving somebody some bulletin board material,” Green said” “I think the Lakers will take this series. I think it will be an upset.”

Memphis has quickly grown into one of the more talented teams in the Western Conference, playing an abrasive and stylish brand of basketball with multiple young homegrown talents leading the charge. However, basketball fans have learned never to count out LeBron James, regardless of how old he is.

Dillon Brooks Wants to Face LeBron James

Speaking to the media following a recent Grizzlies practice, Grizzlies antagonist Dillon Brooks was asked about who he would like to face in the first round, leading him to state that he wants to be involved in sending LeBron and the Lakers home early.

"I wouldn't mind playing LeBron [James] in a 7-game series. The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away. It'll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That'll be a good 1st-round matchup for us." —Dillon Brookspic.twitter.com/38Nim1kYPp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 11, 2023

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron [James] in a 7-game series,” Brooks said. “The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs; knock him out right away. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That’ll be a good 1st-round matchup for us.”

Given Brooks’ penchant for aggravating his opponents with his physical and bullish style of play, the Lakers will need to keep their composure when facing off against him and his Grizzlies teammates. Yet, with a core of Anthony Davis, LeBron, and D’Angelo Russell, nobody should be counting out the Lakers’ chances of making a statement with a big-time series against a Grizzlies team most people have as the favorites heading into this series.

Los Angeles and Memphis will go to battle in game one on Sunday, April 16, when both sides will be looking to gain some early momentum and begin the mind games that usually accompany a seven-game series.