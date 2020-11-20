Lakers Rumors: Standout Guard Wants to ‘Play in New York or Los Angeles’

The Los Angeles Lakers already pulled one big trade off and it’s possible they could look to make another one. Adding Dennis Schroder is a big deal but the team could still have needs. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley could both leave the team this offseason and that would leave a big need at guard.

One player the Lakers could target to replace one of those guys is Malik Beasley. The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly made him available

. If Beasley has it his way, the Lakers could be on his wish list, according to Dane Moore.

For months, I've heard from people around the league that Malik Beasley wants to "play on a coast". He wants to get paid first and foremost, but he wants to play in New York or Los Angeles. None of this surprises me in the least. https://t.co/7RDe1sWZGe — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 19, 2020

Beasley played the first portion of his career with the Denver Nuggets but was never overly impressive. He was traded to the Timberwolves towards the end of last season and completely turned things around. In his 14 games in Minnesota, Beasley scored 20 points a game and shot almost 43% from three. There’s no doubt he helped his value a lot with that performance.

Was Beasley’s Wolves Stint a Fluke?

Beasley is one of the most interesting players on the trade market. He clearly showed a ton of potential during his brief stint with the Timberwolves. However, it’s hard to know exactly what he could bring to a team. He never averaged more than 11 points a game when he was in Denver.

His improvement could be because he had an increased role but it could also be an anomaly. Beasley probably won’t be too valuable because of that fact. That said, he could be a boom-or-bust pickup. If he goes to a contender and can shoot over 40% from three again, he’s going to be an impact player. The New York Knicks could be interested and they certainly are in a position to take a risk.

Does Beasley Fit With Lakers?

While lesser teams are equipped to take a risk, the Lakers should at least take a look at Beasley. With Danny Green gone, they need some more shooting. Beasley is a 39% career 3-point shooter and could make sense as a replacement for Green. Also, it looks like Caldwell-Pope is going to stay with the team but Bradley could very well be on his way out. That will leave a hole at shooting guard for Los Angeles.

If the Lakers don’t want to make any more trades, they could look to free agency to find shooting. Jae Crowder is a free agent and while he’s not the most consistent shooter, he’s good enough to help the Lakers. Though it looks like Joe Harris will probably stay with the Brooklyn Nets, he’d be a great fit with the Lakers. He’s an elite 3-point shooter and would probably be the best on the team. He doesn’t bring as much defense as Green but he’d be a solid replacement. Fortunately for the Lakers, they will have several options to add more shooting this offseason.

