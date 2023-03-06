Malik Beasley Makes Stunning Anthony Davis Comparison After Lakers Beat Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to need to make a major push if they want to make the playoffs this season. And with LeBron James sidelined for multiple weeks and D’Angelo Russell dealing with an ankle issue, other guys will need to step up.

Anthony Davis will undoubtedly lead the charge, but players such as Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt will have to make leaps as well. Beasley and Davis are beginning to develop some chemistry, and after the Lakers’ Sunday night win over the Golden State Warriors, Beasley compared his game with Davis to playing with two other elite big men he’s played with.

“Well, I told him, I played with KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] and Joker [Nikola Jokic],” Beasley explained via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “So, like, sometimes he has to be the one who handles the ball instead of me. Or, like, I set screens for him so I can get a smaller defender on him, and if they trap him, I got an open shot. So, we’re still working on our two-man game, but it’s getting better and better every game, and I think he realizes he could be more of a threat with me in the action with him.”

Play

Malik Beasley Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Golden State Warriors 113-105 Malik Beasley Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers beat Golden State Warriors 113-105 2023-03-06T00:12:17Z

In the Lakers’ win over the Warriors, Davis was absolutely dominant. He dropped 39 points, eight rebounds, and six assists on 14-of-25 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Beasley, he didn’t have a particularly great game, but he still played fairly well. The wing finished the game with 12 points, three rebounds, and an assist on 4-of-9 shooting overall and 1-of-4 shooting from distance.

Stephen Curry Praises Anthony Davis

After the game, Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry showed some serious love to Davis while explaining what went wrong for his squad.

“Just our overall defensive intensity, and then our mindfulness on the offensive end of how we’re trying to get shots,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I know we shoot a lot of threes, but I think tonight we, for the most part, we had really, really good ones. Even when it gets down to the last six minutes of the game, I don’t mind any of those shots. I think sometimes we talk about like hero ball or, you know, unnecessary threes, but all of them were really good looks. [We] didn’t make them and then, or, made some, didn’t make the last two. And then AD [Anthony Davis] played amazing tonight, which was tough to keep going back and forth. But defensively, our road splits have been trash all year in all categories. So, just trying to correct that as much as possible is our challenge. First quarter, we were down 20, and to fight our way back shows you how much it matters to us to try to get over the hump on the road. We just got to have a better start.”

Play

Steph Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Lakers 113-105 Steph Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Lakers 113-105 2023-03-06T00:25:50Z

Dennis Schroder Shows Love to Anthony Davis

In addition, Dennis Schroder threw some high praise Davis’ way.

“AD is AD. One of one,” Schroder said via the Color VN YouTube channel. “When he’s in attack mode, it’s always going to be tough to stop him. I mean, Draymond (Green), of course, he’s one of the best defenders in the league, but AD is a top-five player in the world. So he made a hell of a play there. We needed that bucket.”