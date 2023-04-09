Malik Beasley Sounds Off on Shooting Woes After Lakers Beat Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers need to be at their best as they get ready for the playoffs. With how much they struggled at the beginning of the season, it’s impressive that they’ve even gotten themselves in a spot to make the postseason, especially with how tightly-contested the Western Conference has been this year.

On Friday night, they took down the short-handed Phoenix Suns in a game that was important for the West standings. Malik Beasley, who has struggled with his shot recently, played a huge role for the Lakers in the win. After the game, he spoke about what his mindset was throughout his struggles.

“Just kept working hard,” Beasley said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Like I said, I’ve put in a lot of work. So, at some point, it’s going to fall, and tonight, it did. And hopefully, it continues through the playoffs. That’s what time I really want it to come.”

In addition, Beasley also spoke about how good it felt to see some shots go in, noting that he’s glad he was able to take advantage of the opportunity he was given.

“It feels good. The rim looks bigger,” Beasley said. “I can shoot the ball with more confidence and hopefully get the ball more because it’s going in. So, it felt good to get out and play a little bit more tonight and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Beasley was the team’s third-leading scorer coming off the bench and one of three players to score at least 20 points. He finished the night with 21 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-10 shooting from behind the three-point line.

LeBron James Shows Love to Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley had his best game in awhile last night. Hit shot obviously fell, which goes a long way, but it was this play that stood out to me. His shot/drive/pass decision-making has been shaky, but this is the type of read that will help compensate for the cold nights. pic.twitter.com/8w20kpR6OY — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) April 8, 2023

In addition, after the game, LeBron James praised Beasley for the role he played against Phoenix, giving credit to a bunch of players on the team as well.

“Well, I mean, there’s nobody that they can really just key on,” James explained via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They can’t just key on AD [Anthony Davis]. They can’t just key on me. When you have Beas [Beasley] shooting the way he was shooting tonight. You got D-Lo [D’Angelo Russell] shooting the ball at a high rate. You got AR [Austin Reaves], who’s been playing exceptional all season. Just keeps the defense always at bay.”

Anthony Davis Praises Lakers Shooters

MALIK BEASLEY WITH THE BOUNCE 🐰 pic.twitter.com/cqIfI6fRem — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Davis showed love to the Lakers’ three-point shooters, as they were able to carry the load on a night when he and James were struggling. Even though James and Davis both failed to score 20 or more points, the rest of the team picked them up.

“We’re not going to always shoot the ball well,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Bron struggled tonight, I struggled tonight shooting the ball. But we have a complete team. Beas shot the ball pretty well. D-Lo, Troy [Brown Jr.], [and] Austin. The depth on our team is really strong where Bron has 16, I had 14, and we were still able to get a very convincing win.”