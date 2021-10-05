New Addition to Lakers Pushes to be Unleashed by Team

New Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk is ready to be an integral part of the team’s rotation. After leading the team with 15 points in the Lakers’ first preseason matchup against the Nets, Monk took to social media to send a clear message that he is ready for big things in Los Angeles. Monk reposted a message to his Instagram Story with #FreeLik and the Lakers guard added a caption of his own.

“Free that man,” Monk noted on Instagram.

Monk only started one game in his four seasons with the Hornets, but there are already Lakers fans pushing for him to get the nod this season. The guard averaged 9.1 points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.8 minutes per game during his time in Charlotte.

“Coming in and do what I did today, that’s my role and that’s what everybody expect for me and that’s what I’m gonna do,” Monk told reporters after the Lakers’ loss to the Nets. “So, yes sir, we talk about it. There’s no need to talk about it each and every day once you tell me one thing, I’ll get it and I know what my role is.”

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Monk Has a New Nickname of ‘The Microwave’

Wayne Ellington is the early favorite to earn the starting shooting guard spot, but Monk is already turning heads in training camp. Monk earned a new nickname of “The Microwave,” a nod to his ability to heat up offensively.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing his success, and whatever I can do on the court to make sure he get those open shots,” Howard said of Monk’s game. “We call him ‘The Microwave’ and then once he hit one shot it’s over. He’s already heating up. So, we’re going to make sure we keep his confidence flowing and just continue to get better. I love what he brings to the game and his team and I’m happy he’s here.”

A.D. Admitted the Lakers Were ‘Surprised’ to Land Monk in Free Agency

Monk signed a one-year, $1.79 million contract this offseason, a deal that could end up being one of the steals of free agency. Anthony Davis admitted to being “surprised” the Lakers were able to sign Monk.

“We’re still surprised we got him, to be honest,” Davis noted in his postgame press conference. “He’s such a hell of a player. We saw what he did out there the minutes that he played. He could score the ball, all three levels, play hard, make the right reads. So, he’s gonna be fun to have this [season].”

Count Lakers head coach Frank Vogel as another person who is impressed with Monk. Vogel noted that the Lakers plan to play Monk at both guard positions.

“I just think the versatility offensively of what he brings to the table has been what’s stood out most with Malik,” Vogel explained, per Silver Screen and Roll. “He’s had a great first few days for us, he really has. He’s shot the ball well, but he’s really just performed offensively in a lot of different ways. His cutting has been very effective, his movement without the basketball while running the floor, the ability to catch lobs both on the break and in the halfcourt, what he can do off the bounce, he can initiate offense.

“I wouldn’t put him as a full-time point guard, but you can run certain actions where he’s initiating for you, he’s comfortable with his handles. So his offensive versatility is probably what sticks out the most.”