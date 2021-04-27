Lakers’ Markieff Morris Claps Back After Getting Called Out

One Los Angeles Lakers player who has stepped up in a big way since the team got hit with injuries is Markieff Morris. Earlier in the season, he expressed frustration with the lack of minutes. Instead of sulking, he waited for his opportunity and played well when he’s on the court. With Anthony Davis back in the lineup, Morris will probably see his role diminish.

His last four games haven’t been very good. He hasn’t scored more than four points and has gone 0 for 18 from three. A fan took to Twitter to call Morris out for his recent shooting woes but the veteran wasn’t having any of it because the team is still winning at a decent clip.

Lol we won bro! Can’t stop won’t stop! It’s all good getting them all out the way now!😂😂 https://t.co/uzFWE6Kyze — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) April 27, 2021

This season, Morris is only shooting 31.8% from 3-point range. That’s his worst percentage since the 2015-2016 season. There’s still some time left to get his percentage back up but there’s less than a month until the playoffs. The Lakers will have to hope that he finds his stroke soon as his shooting was a big reason the team won a championship last season.

Morris Understands Role

This past offseason, Morris could’ve easily left and played for a different team. He even had a chance to go team up with his brother on the Clippers and revealed he could’ve taken more money elsewhere. Though he doesn’t have a big role when LeBron James and Davis are healthy, he understands that winning a championship is the most important thing.

“It’s my competitive nature to play, and same with guys like Wes — when he wasn’t playing; emotional, just like me,” Morris recently told Kyle Goon of the O.C. Register. “At those times, you just have to work on your mind and remember there’s a bigger picture at the end of the tunnel, just like it was last year. It might not make sense now. But when we’re holding up the trophy at the end, it will all make sense.”

When you have a championship team, it’s a lot easier to get players to buy into their roles. Morris will get his chances in the playoffs but there will be games where he sees very limited minutes.

Dennis Schroder Believes Morris Should Get Paid This Offseason

When the Lakers signed Morris in the offseason, they only inked him to a one-year deal. He took a discount this year but probably won’t for a second year in a row. Time will tell if Los Angeles will be able to pay him but one of his teammates certainly thinks they should. Dennis Schroder recently campaigned for Morris to get a raise.

“He’s gotta get paid,” Schroder said, via Silver Screen & Roll. “He’s tough. He’s helping us on the defensive end, he has such toughness. On the offensive end, spreading the floor, getting offensive rebounds after free throws.”

The Lakers are going to strapped for cash this offseason. They have to figure out how to keep Schroder, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and Andre Drummond. Montrezl Harrell might also hit free agency. If Morris is looking for a good payday, the Lakers might not be the team that can give it to him.

