Key Laker Calls Contract ‘Unfortunate,’ Reveals He Had Better Offers

One of the best additions any team made during last season was the Los Angeles Lakers adding Markieff Morris. Generally considered the less talented of the Morris twins, he ended up being a very important player for the team in the playoffs. Once the offseason rolled around, the veteran forward was a free agent and had suitors, including a possible spot on the Clippers so that he could play with his brother.

However, he wanted to stick with the Lakers. He signed for another year at just a little above $2.3 million. He was hoping to get more money and could’ve from other teams, according to Kyle Goon of the OC Register.

“Morris was under the impression this offseason that he would get a bigger offer than a veteran’s minimum from the Lakers,” Goon wrote. “He called it ‘unfortunate’ that the Lakers, who are just barely under the hard cap this season, could not offer more and acknowledged that other teams were. But when he weighed the pros and cons, he couldn’t justify going anywhere else.”

Morris detailed why he decided to stay another year.

“I would rather come back home (to L.A.) where they know me,” he said. “We talked about getting more money, and it was supposed to be that way, but even so, the Lakers just fit me best. It’s just a perfect fit for me.”

Obviously, every player wants to make the most money possible but Morris saw the value in playing for a winner. Perhaps the Lakers can reward him for his loyalty this offseason.

HIGHLIGHTS | Markieff Morris (17 pts, 4 ast, 2 reb) at New York KnicksSubscribe for the latest Lakers' content: youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: nba.com/lakers/multimedia… 2021-04-13T02:17:54Z

The latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Dennis Schroder Believes Morris Deserves to Get Paid

Morris has stepped up for the Lakers since LeBron James and Anthony Davis went down with injuries. He averaged 10.2 points a game in March and he’s currently averaging 11.9 points a game in April. Dennis Schroder has taken note of Morris’ recent play and made it clear that he believes the veteran deserves a raise.

“He’s gotta get paid,” Schroder said, via Silver Screen & Roll. “He’s tough. He’s helping us on the defensive end, he has such toughness. On the offensive end, spreading the floor, getting offensive rebounds after free throws.”

Morris isn’t a guy who is going to steal the spotlight but he’s consistent when it matters. Also, he’s clearly a beloved member of the team. The Lakers’ team chemistry is a big reason why they’ve had so much success. Morris deserves a lot of credit for coming in towards the end of last season and instantly adding to the chemistry instead of hurting it.

Will Lakers Take Care of Morris?

Morris has now spent over a year with the Lakers so they should know pretty well what they have in him. From his perspective, it would be ideal for him to stay in Los Angeles. His brother Marcus plays for the Clippers and he’s already become such an important part of the team.

At the end of the day, the Lakers will probably never be able to give him the best offer in free agency. This offseason, they have to figure out how to pay Schroder, Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso. They aren’t going to have a ton of money to play with. The team should figure out a way to give Morris a better deal but there’s no way they’re going to be able to give him a huge raise.

READ NEXT: Father of 5-Time All-Star Wanted Son to Player for Lakers

