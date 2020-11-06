Key Lakers Veteran Makes Big Change Ahead of Free Agency: Report

As free agency looms, the Los Angeles Lakers could theoretically lose a number of key veterans for next season. LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso are the only notable names who can’t test free agency this year. Other than that, the Lakers have 11 players who could be free agents. Some of those guys have player options and it remains to be seen if they will opt-in or out.

One player who has nothing tying him to the Lakers is Markieff Morris. He emerged as one of the team’s most reliable 3-point shooters in the playoffs and played a really important role on the team’s way to the NBA Finals. The two sides seem to like each other but it’s not a foregone conclusion that he’ll re-sign with the team.

Another wrinkle has been added as Morris and his brother Marcus have changed agents. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Morris brothers have signed Chafie Fields of Wasserman.

Marcus and Markieff Morris — unrestricted free agent forwards — have signed with agent @ChafieFields of Wasserman, sources tell ESPN. Fields is one of the few agents representing both NFL and NBA clients. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2020

What Does This Mean for a Potential Lakers Reunion?

Fields has mainly made his bones as an NFL agent so it’s hard to know how he’ll tackle things in the NBA. Both Morris brothers are free agents and share an agent but that doesn’t mean they’re going to play together. The Clippers’ season didn’t go as planned and they made a change at head coach. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Marcus wanted a change of scenery.

Markieff, on the other hand, appeared to really enjoy his time with the Lakers and he won a championship in the process. If the name of the game is to make money, Morris will probably look to play with a different team. Depending on how free agency goes, the Lakers may not have a ton of money to throw around. A new agent might be wanting to get his client a big payday. After a strong playoff run, Morris could be in for one.

Which Free Agents Could the Lakers Lose?

Morris is certainly one of the guys the Lakers could lose in free agency but there some other players, as well. Dwight Howard doesn’t seem like a guy who will be coming back. He reinvented himself this past season and finally won a championship after a long career. With so many teams needing big men, Howard should get some suitors that will likely pay him a lot more than the Lakers want to.

Out of the players who could opt out, Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee could all stick around whether they opt-out or not. Rajon Rondo is expected to opt-out and it’s hard to know what he might do. He’s already garnering interesting around the league so he could seek a bigger role with a different team. Dion Waiters and JR Smith are free agents and it doesn’t seem likely the Lakers will try to run it back with either guy. Neither Waiters nor Smith had much of a role in the playoffs.

