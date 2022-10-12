Matt Barnes Makes Wild Russell Westbrook Prediction

Russell Westbrook has been the center of media attention for most of 2022. It all started when the superstar guard’s shooting struggles became a hindrance to the Los Angeles Lakers‘ playoff chances, and things have spiraled ever since.

However, never did things reach a lower point than when Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless labeled Westbrook as ‘Westbrick’ – a move that resulted in Westbrook being legitimately angry at what he perceived as a disrespectful attack on his name and his family.

Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. https://t.co/0u8nFXYLY8 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) June 25, 2022

According to Matt Barnes, who was appearing in an October 11 interview with VLAD TV, Bayless is playing a dangerous game, as it could result in Westbrook seeking him out to confront him.

“It comes with the money…I’m not mad at people who stand up for themselves, but to me, it’s a losing battle…You just have to be careful, you know, because Skip Bayless could run across Russell Westbrook in public and get slapped, in real life. It could happen. That’s a chance you take for being someone who talks reckless like that, but for the most part, you hope it kind of stays there. But for the most part, when you disrespect the man, when you disrespect the person, I think it’s going too far,” Barnes said.

Still, despite Westbrook’s struggles last season and throughout the summer, he remains with the Lakers and projects to be their starting point guard in the coming season.

Skip Bayless Also Fires Shots at LeBron James

Westbrook might have been in Bayless’ sights of the last few months, but historically, it’s LeBron James that usually bares the brunt of his criticism. On September 30, Bayless took aim at LeBron – noting how the 2020 championship was due to the significant pause in the regular season leading up to the NBA bubble.

.@RealSkipBayless gives the Lakers a chance to make the playoffs in the West: pic.twitter.com/A6twXYlWbf — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 30, 2022

“Do you realize the pandemic was the single greatest thing that’s ever happened to LeBron James? If not for the pandemic, he wouldn’t have a fourth ring. He would not have because how many months did they have off before the bubble started? It was like four months off to refurbish, to refuel, to revitalize,” Bayless said.

2020 was the last time the Lakers won an NBA championship, but it was also the last time LeBron James and Anthony Davis got past the first round of the playoffs – yet, while it’s fair to say the Lakers benefitted from the mid-season break, it would be disingenuous not to assume other teams reaped those same benefits.

Lakers Need to Find a Third Team For Blockbuster Trade

Outside of Westbrook’s struggles, another reason he has found himself in the media spotlight this summer is that many believe the Lakers would be served by trading him away from the roster – with some additional talent coming in to improve the rotation as a result.

However, despite numerous reports linking the Lakers with trade discussions throughout the off-season, nothing has come to fruition. According to NBA analyst, Trevor Lane, the Lakers may need to find a third team if they wish to pull off a blockbuster deal that includes Westbrook – but would first need to commit to putting one or both of their future first-round draft picks on the table.

Looking at the Warriors' options with Draymond Green and potential trades if they go that route- https://t.co/pvgQakIYBR — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) October 8, 2022

“The Lakers made the decision not to trade Russell Westbrook and both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, taking the gamble that something better might come along midseason. And isn’t this the sort of situation they would be looking for…Add in the fact that Green is a Klutch Sports client and the pieces start to come together…The challenge is that the Spurs and Pacers, who both have cap space to help facilitate a deal, offer most of their value in outgoing players at the center position (Turner and Jakob Poeltl), where Golden State already has Kevon Looney and James Wiseman,” Lane wrote.

Still, considering we’re so close to the start of the new season, it would make sense for Darvin Ham to try and coax the best out of Westbrook in the coming months, before the Lakers begin to re-engage in trade talks closer to the February trade deadline.