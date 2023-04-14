NBA Coach Picks Ja Morant & Grizzlies to Torch Lakers, Send LeBron James Packing

A brutal start to the season put the Los Angeles Lakers in a weird place. They began the year with a 2-10 record and were on pace to miss the playoffs once again. However, after a trade deadline full of great moves, the Lakers turned their season around. They took down the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Play-In game and will now face the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

Heading into the series, a lot of people believe things will be even. The Lakers have played extremely well since the deadline, and the Grizzlies have ran into their fair share of issues this year. However, one anonymous NBA coach who spoke with The Athletic predicted Ja Morant and the Grizzlies to dominate the Lakers.

“The Grizzlies have too much firepower for the Lakers,” the coach told The Athletic. “Ja Morant, I don’t know if there’s anyone on that Lakers team that can guard him. He’s unguardable. And this is their time. This is what they’ve been waiting for all year long, the Grizzlies. … (The Lakers will win a game) only because of Anthony Davis. The Grizzlies are going to have a hard time, without Steven Adams, guarding Anthony Davis. We’ll see which Anthony Davis shows up, too.”

LA hasn’t had a ton of time to gel as a team. Even after they made their trade deadline moves, both LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell missed significant time due to injury. And if anyone on the roster goes down, the Lakers will be in a serious hole.

Meanwhile, Memphis has great depth. They’ll be without Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, but other than that, all of their core pieces will be available to them.

Draymond Green Predicts Lakers Win Over Grizzlies

NBA Play-In reaction: Lakers beat Timberwolves w/ Schroder's play + Hawks win | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green reacts to an eventful first day of the NBA Play-In: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks beating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat + LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Dennis Schroder beating Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a chaotic game. Then, Dray gives his thoughts on the Lakers' upcoming… 2023-04-12T07:15:01Z

The anonymous coach may not think LA has a chance, but Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes they are going to win the series.

“I probably should be careful giving somebody some bulletin board material,” Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” “I think the Lakers will take this series. I think it will be an upset.”

D’Angelo Russell Predicted to Re-Sign With Lakers

D’angelo Russell vs Memphis last February (w/ Adams, Clarke, Slo-Mo): 37 pts & 9 asts 4th Qtr: 23 points. Mainly took it to the rim in the 4th against guys like Bane and Morant. So…DLO going “Ice in His Veins” vs the vaunted Grizz D is well within the realm of possibility. pic.twitter.com/mkCj1ekGct — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) April 14, 2023

In other news, as the Lakers face a level of uncertainty this offseason, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted that they will re-sign Russell.

“D’Angelo Russell’s second go-round with the Lakers proved far more productive than his first,” Buckley wrote. “When he exited L.A. the first time, he was a second-year player who was still in the process of establishing his NBA identity. Now, he’s more comfortable in his role and more defined in who he is as a player—for better and worse. He can put up points in bunches, catch fire from three and pick apart defenses with his passing. But his offense can be inconsistent, and his rough nights are hard to stomach with how little he brings to the defensive end. That just played out during L.A.’s play-in win, as he saw just 24 minutes of action while shooting 1-of-9 overall and 0-of-4 from range. Between the inconsistency and defensive shortcomings, he is someone who has started bouncing around the league. The Lakers were his fourth different team in his last six seasons. Those imperfections should prevent him from finding more money than L.A. wants to pay him. But unless the Lakers get a deal done with Kyrie Irving, Russell is probably the best bet to be their starting point guard next season. Prediction: Russell re-signs with the Lakers.”