Lakers Predicted to Make Roster Move Ahead of Playoff Run: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers could make one more roster move ahead of the team’s postseason run. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported that the Lakers are likely to sign an additional player on April 9, 2023 ahead of the playoffs.

“I anticipate the Lakers will sign a player tomorrow, probably for the rest of the season and an additional year with a non- or partial-guranteee (perhaps with a team option),” Pincus tweeted on April 8.

Pincus did not report who the Lakers are likely to add, but we do know the team worked out a pair of big men on March 20. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers hosted Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley with the former Cavaliers center shining during the workout.

“I’m told the Lakers worked out both Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley today,” Charania detailed on a March 20 edition of Bally Sports’ “The Rally.” “I’m told Thompson was in good shape. Tony Bradley, he’s a guy that played this year for the Bulls. There’s a little bit more recency with his level of play. Tristan Thompson has yet to play this year. He split time last year [among different teams]. He finished the year with the Bulls, actually was a teammate of Tony Bradley’s, supplanted him in the rotation last season once the Bulls got him in the buyout market.

“So, we’ll see. The Lakers have one open roster spot. They’ve looked into big men in the market place, we’ll see if they decide to sign either Thompson or Tony Bradley in the coming days.”

Heading Into the Final Regular Season Game, the No. 7 Lakers Would Host No. 8 Pelicans in Play-In Tournament

The Lakers postseason fate will be determined by the regular season’s final slate of games. Heading into the team’s regular-season finale against Utah, Los Angeles sits as the No. 7 seed and would host No. 8 New Orleans in the Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers could climb to as high as No. 5 (although it is unlikely) or drop down as low as No. 9, according to the NBA playoff scenarios. The top four Western Conference seeds have already been secured by the Nuggets, Grizzlies, Kings and Suns. The Lakers need either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed to avoid punching their ticket to the Play-In Tournament, which would require the team to earn the No. 7 or No. 8 seeds.

LeBron James on Lakers Outlook: ‘We Turned This Thing Around in This Regular Season’

Following a series of moves at the trade deadline, the Lakers have turned their season around becoming a potentially dangerous opponent in the playoffs if the team is able to advance. LeBron James smiled when asked about the Lakers’ ability to bounce back despite starting the season 2-10.

“I was just telling AD, I was like ‘Man, can you believe that we’re gonna finish this season above .500 after everything that’s went on this season?'” James told reporters on April 8. “We turned this thing around in this regular season. Obviously, it’s a lot more basketball to be played, but to know that we’re going to finish a few games above 500. It’s [encouraging].”