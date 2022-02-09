Lakers Pushing for Last-Minute Trade With Rival, Says Insider

The clock is ticking on the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade before the February 10 deadline. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers have been in contact with the Celtics about a potential deal for intriguing wing Josh Richardson.

“The Lakers are the latest team to have been linked to Boston’s efforts to trade Josh Richardson,” Fischer wrote on February 8.

Richardson is averaging 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 40% from long range in 24.9 minutes per game this season. After spending the last two years as a starter for both the Mavericks and 76ers, Richardson has been coming off the bench for the Celtics during the 2021-22 season.

The Celtics Have Been Reluctant to Trade Richardson

Josh Richardson tough and-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IcMosXxd11 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 1, 2022

The Lakers may be calling but that does not necessarily mean the Celtics are eager to deal Richardson. Heavy’s NBA insider Steve Bulpett reported teams are finding that Richardson is unavailable.

“The Celtics are said to be willing to pay the cost if the right deal presents itself, but an opportunity at this time to acquire a player who could dramatically improve their prospects appears remote,” Bulpett detailed on February 4.

“Most likely they remain in a position where they try to move off Dennis Schroder’s $5.89 million. Teams that thought Josh Richardson might be very available, as well, are finding that’s not necessarily the case.”

The Lakers Are Offering T.H.T. & a First-Round Pick for Richardson: Report

Reporter: “Have you and Rob had a dialogue about [the trade deadline]?” LeGM: “You gotta ask Rob that question.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/8ru3Oq4t4Q — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) February 7, 2022

We are one year removed from Talen Horton-Tucker being the deal breaker in the Lakers’ attempt to acquire Kyle Lowry from the Raptors, and general manager Rob Pelinka is finding a limited market for the struggling wing this time around. According to Mass Live’s Brian Robb, the Lakers are offering Horton-Tucker and a first-round selection to the Celtics for Richardson.

“A new intriguing suitor for Richardson though is the Lakers, given their collection of assets,” Robb explained on February 8. “The team has been shopping a package of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a future first-round pick now for several weeks in hopes of landing an impact veteran and sources tell MassLive that Horton-Tucker and a future pick has been offered for Richardson. That type of package could entice Boston if they are believers in Horton-Tucker’s upside.

“The 21-year-old signed a three-year, $30 million contract this offseason but has struggled mightily with his jump shot this season (25 percent) to the point where the contract has been seen as a negative asset around the league, per sources.”

Despite the Lakers’ rumored interest, it appears the Celtics are hoping to deal Dennis Schroder rather than Richardson. Schroder will hit free agency again this offseason, and Boston is attempting to get something in return for the point guard. Spotrac’s Keith Smith reported that the Lakers’ talks about Richardson “didn’t go very far.”

“As far as Josh Richardson goes…the Celtics have been getting lots of calls, but nothing has gotten close,” Smith tweeted on February 8. “Boston doesn’t want to move Richardson in a deal that isn’t an upgrade this season and next season. Lakers called, but conversation didn’t go very far, per a source.”

Time will tell if the Celtics will come around to the Lakers’ offer, or if Pelinka will have to turn to other teams to make a deadline deal happen.