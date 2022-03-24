Lakers’ Anthony Davis Has Massive New Injury Return Timeline: Report

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been out since February 16 due to a right mid-foot sprain he suffered against the Utah Jazz. The Chicago native has only appeared in 37 games this season and the Lakers are 14-22 without Davis in the lineup.

An eight-time All-Star, Davis missed 17 consecutive games earlier in the season after sustaining an MCL sprain versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. He only played in 10 games after recovering from his knee injury before getting hurt again and some Lakers fans were convinced that AD would miss the rest of the season after the second ailment.

However, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Davis could be suiting up for games by the first week of April.

“If everything continues to progress well in Davis’ rehab, the All-Star big man could be suiting up for games by the first week of April, at the earliest, sources told ESPN. The Lakers have gone 18-7 in the past two postseasons when Davis and James were in the lineup and able to finish the game. That’s the stat that keeps L.A.’s locker room believing, despite how difficult this season has been,” McMenamin reported.

The Lakers will likely be the ninth or 10th seed in the play-in tournament, meaning they would have to win two games to make the playoffs.

Davis Said on March 13 He Was ‘Very Optimistic’ About Playing Again

Davis told reporters on March 13 that he was “very optimistic” about playing again this season. The one-time champion is averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds on the season.

“I’m very optimistic about it,” Davis said. “I’m trying to get back on the court as soon as possible. As far as a number or something, I would love to say 100, but with only a certain amount of games yet, not 100 percent sure. … When it first happened, I heard the crunching, like everything in my foot, and the first thing I heard, when I looked up and I just saw either Royce O’Neale or Donovan Mitchell turn around like, ‘Oh sh*t.’ And when I looked down, and I couldn’t move my foot, my first thought was, ‘Please let it not be broken.’

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Not again.’ I just got off of four-to-six. Now I got another four-to-six. So that’s where the anger came from. … It was a little bit of relief that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but more so anger of, ‘Here we go again.'”

LeBron James is putting up incredible numbers this season. The four-time MVP is averaging 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. However, the Lakers are only 31-42. Davis said on March 13 that seeing LeBron’s dominance while he’s been out has been a reminder of the precarious opportunity they share.

Davis: ‘Very Short Window’

Even though LeBron has defeated father time, it’s unknown how much longer he can play like the best player in the world since he’s 37. Davis, who is 29, knows the Lakers have a “very short window” to win another championship.

“Very short window,” Davis said. “We don’t know how long he has left in this league. Phenomenal player, future Hall of Famer, and to be able to play alongside him, you want to take advantage of it. We did the first year. Last year we both were banged up, and then this year, it’s [injuries] again but more so me. So every day it’s closing. That’s another frustrating part. A lot of guys don’t get to play with talent like that. I have the opportunity to do so. … I want to take advantage of that time. He has another year left with the Lakers … and then who knows? I don’t know what he’s going to do. So we got this year and next year to try to take advantage of that and get another ring out of it.”

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers can advance past the play-in tournament. Although LeBron and Davis are a lethal duo, LA is only 11-10 when the King and the Brow play this season.