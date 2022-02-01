Ex-NBA Champ Casts Bold Prediction for Slumping Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were projected to compete for the championship this season after acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in the offseason. The team’s Big Three of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis looked lethal on paper and many pundits picked the purple and gold to finish with one of the top records in the regular season.

However, the Lakers have been a walking disaster in 2021-22. They are 24-27 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. If the season ended today, Los Angeles would be in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive year.

Most analysts and Lakers fans have given up on LeBron and Co. However, a player who won two titles in Los Angeles with Kobe Bryant isn’t ready to throw in the white towel.

Lamar Odom Believes Lakers Will Win NBA Championship

Lamar Odom, who won the 2009 and 2010 title with the Lakers, told TMZ Sports that Los Angeles is still his pick to win the 2022 championship. The 2010-11 Sixth Man of the Year believes LeBron, Davis and Westbrook will eventually figure out how to play with each other and win games.

“They’re still my pick,” Odom said. “Anytime you have LeBron James on the court and a healthy Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony as your sixth man, I think they give you a really good shot.”

The Lakers are 21st in the NBA in net rating. They are giving up 112.6 points per game, which is 27th in the NBA. Despite LeBron averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists, Los Angeles has been a below-average team on both sides of the ball.

Odom will always be a Laker at heart despite playing for three other teams during his career, so it’s not surprising to see him ride with the purple and gold despite the team being putrid this season. The New York native is confident the Lakers can turn things around, but for that to happen, Odom thinks LeBron’s will to win and tenacity have to rub off on guys.

Odom Wants LeBron’s Will and Tenacity to Rub off on Teammates

The Lakers won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010 behind Bryant. Odom said Bryant’s will to win rubbed off on everyone on the team and LeBron has to have a similar impact for this year’s squad to win it all.

“I would like to see LeBron James’ will and tenacity and his will to win rub off on these Laker guys,” Odom said. “I think once that happens, once they coincide, they’ll be all right.”

The clock is ticking on the Lakers to get their act together and go on a winning streak. It’s going to be fascinating to see how many wins and losses Los Angeles has at the end of the season after giving up so much to acquire Westbrook from the Wizards.

LeBron and Davis thought the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles would make it easier for them to win another title. However, Westbrook has been erratic this season, leading the league in turnovers and posting a plus-minus rating of -99.