Former Lakers Fan-Favorite Puts Out Plea to Return

For a while, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers would only be signing their former players in free agency, bringing back multiple guys that previously played for the team.

The Lakers’ first movement of free agency included deals with Kent Bazemore, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington — all players who had previously donned purple and gold. With that looking like the case, Nick “Swaggy P” Young wanted to make sure the Lakers didn’t forget about him.

“Dnt forget me!” Young tweeted on Tuesday.

It’s not the first time Young has campaigned for a roster spot. When Avery Bradley opted out before the Orlando bubble he commented on Instagram, “I’m ready.”

Young won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors as a role player and last played with the Denver Nuggets in 2018. However, he appeared in just four games with the Nuggets and hasn’t been seen in the NBA since.

One of Young’s best NBA seasons came with the Lakers during the 2016-17 campaign. He started a career-high 60 games, averaging 25.9 minutes and 13.2 points. He also shot over 40 percent from 3-point range. His best statistical year came during his first year with the Lakers in 2013-14 where he averaged 17.9 points in a sixth-man role.

Lakers Have Been Called Out for ‘Old’ Roster

Young is 36 years old and younger than some of the players on the Lakers roster. However, considering his time away from the game, there’s little to no chance that the Lakers hear his please and decide to bring him on — even for the veteran’s minimum.

The Lakers have been criticized for the addition of older players in free agency, although the additions of Kendrick Nunn (26), Malik Monk (23) and Talen Horton-Tucker (20) helped their cause. The average age currently sits at 28.5.

However, not everyone thinks that’s the experience is a bad thing.

“The best teams in basketball are old teams — the Nets are old, the Lakers are old, the Warriors are old, the Heat are old-ish,” FS1’s Nick Wright tweeted. “Then you have the Suns with a 36-year-old point guard and the Bucks, who have the best of everything. I don’t think the age is a concern.”

Dwight Howard Wants a Championship Parade

Howard had some major incentive to return to the Lakers after a year in Philadelphia. The big man wants a parade — something the Lakers were not afforded when they won the title in 2020. Howard has been hashtagging his posts #iwantmyparadedammit in reference to this.

Howard averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds last season with Philadelphia. He provided nearly 20 minutes per game, 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds with the Lakers in the year prior during their title run.

Howard did enjoy his time in Philadelphia, where he quickly carved out a niche as a fan favorite. He said goodbye in an Instagram post shortly after the move to the Lakers was announced.

Philly. Philly. Philly. If a picture could describe my experience in Philly this the one. Pure love and joy. I’m sad our time together was short. But I must say I enjoyed every single moment. I am gonna definitely miss Philly and the city and all the fans. Y’all showed me so much love. And it did not go unnoticed. I love you. Thank you to the city of BROTHERLY LOVE. PHILADELPHIA. Imma miss my frosty chants with the crowd. To my brothers. This year we came up short. But we had an amazing season. Thank you to the entire 76er staff. We will always be family. And Ben. Bend ya kneeeesss. #iwantmyparadedammit”

Howard is in a good position to get his parade, at least according to the odds. The Brooklyn Nets are +200 favorites to win it all, with the Lakers close behind at +400, per The Action Network.

