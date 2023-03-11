OG Anunoby Sends Strong Message on Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers should be on cloud nine right about now. After struggling to find any sort of success at the beginning of the season, they’ve turned it around as of late. They have now won three games in a row, and it seems as though their trade deadline dealings are starting to pay off.

On Thursday night, they picked up a win over a Toronto Raptors squad that is also looking to make a push for the playoffs. And while Anthony Davis has been dominant as of late, the Raptors did a good job of shutting him down. After the contest, Raptors star OG Anunoby explained his team’s approach when guarding Davis.

“Just limit his shot attempts to try to make it hard for him to get the ball,” Anunoby said via the Raptors’ official YouTube channel. “You know, just be aggressive on him. Don’t let him get comfortable. Crowd him. He’s a great player. So, just trying to make him uncomfortable.”

And for the most part, Toronto’s plan worked. Davis had a relatively quiet game, especially by the standards he’s been setting for himself as of late. The Lakers big man finished the night with just eight points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 4-of-7 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Anunoby put together a dominant performance for the Raptors, as he shot extremely efficiently from the floor. The Raptors star ended the game with 31 points, two rebounds, an assist, and five steals on 12-of-14 shooting overall and 4-of-6 shooting from behind the three-point line.

D’Angelo Russell Has High Praise for Anthony Davis

The Raptors’ defensive plan worked so well that Davis didn’t even play the entire fourth quarter. However, he was fine with how everything went, as his team got the win. After the contest, D’Angelo Russell praised the Lakers big man for his selflessness.

“He’s selfless, to be that good…I just wanna give him his flowers,” Russell said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I’ve been around a lot of players, players of his caliber as well. For him to be selfless and allow guys like Wenyen Gabriel and Vanderbilt to come in and stay in the game and control the momentum that we had going on was huge, and it’s contagious for the rest of our group to wanna play for one another. it starts with your best player. So, for him to do that, kudos.”

Austin Reaves Shows Love to D’Angelo Russell

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves made sure that Russell got his flowers as well, as the Lakers point guard dropped 28 points in the win, including 16 in the fourth quarter alone on 5-of-5 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting from deep. After the game, Reaves called Russell’s fourth-quarter performance “ridiculous.”

“He’s a really good basketball player that plays the game the right way,” Reaves said of Russell via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You don’t really see him too many times, in the midst of a game, making a wild play. He’s very under control, plays at his own pace, and like I said, he’s just super talented. The shots he was hitting in the fourth is ridiculous. You got only a handful of guys that take those shots in those situations. So, shout out to him. It’s good to have him back. We’re looking to keep it rolling.”