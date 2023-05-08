Former Lakers Guard Patrick Beverley Throws Shade Toward Jarred Vanderbilt

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley threw shade toward Jarred Vanderbilt on Twitter on May 6.

Vanderbilt was recently called out by a clothing store for buying $2,000 worth of clothes and returning them the next day.

This can’t be the dude y’all bragging about 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VXGt8b6QCJ — Officially Hoop Season (@iNeedTheCheese) May 5, 2023

Beverley, who was traded by the Lakers to the Orlando Magic for Mo Bamba, saw the tweet calling out Vanderbilt and replied with his reaction. The 34-year-old Chicago native finished the season with the Chicago Bulls after getting waived by the Magic.

Naw Vando say it ain’t so https://t.co/mfEu9GNiG7 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 6, 2023

Vanderbilt has yet to respond to this situation. The forward is in the middle of a critical series against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers are up 2-1 on the defending champions, but they need to win Game 4 to maintain home-court advantage.

Los Angeles acquired Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz at the February trade deadline. The lefty is averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in the 2023 playoffs while shooting 42.0% from the field and 28.0% from beyond the arc.

Jarred Vanderbilt Has Been Guarding Stephen Curry

Vanderbilt has been guarding Warriors superstar Stephen Curry in the Western Conference Semifinals. After the Lakers won Game 1, Vanderbilt spoke to Marc J. Spears of Andscape about what it’s like defending Curry.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Vanderbilt said of Curry. “He’s even more dangerous without the ball. One second you think you can relax and give it up. That is when you have to lock in the most. He’s a tough cover. We have a lot of bodies to throw at him. Starting with me, Dennis, I think everyone did a great job of chasing him around kind of wearing him down and making it hard for him.”

Curry is averaging 23.3 points while shooting 45.6% overall and 46.4% from 3-point range against the Lakers. Vanderbilt, who is 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, is doing everything he can to try to slow Curry down.

“With my size, I can dictate a little bit,” Vanderbilt told Spears. “I’m trying to send him this way even though it is still hard. Having a little length on him helps a little bit. But it’s tough. It’s tough. I watched a lot of film. I’ve guarded him before, just not in the playoffs. I just locked down and just trusted the game plan.

“Anytime he’s inside the 3-point line, it’s a win for us. Just get him off the [3-point] line and make him drive to take a couple layups. I focus on him. He’s obviously the most dangerous on the court, especially when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, the way he moves and cuts and coming off screens. The biggest thing was stopping him. Limiting him.”

Patrick Beverley Wants a Ring if the Lakers Win the Title

Beverley, who played 45 games for the Lakers this season, said on his podcast that he and Russell Westbrook want rings if the purple and gold win the title.

“Russ goes, ‘Hey Pat, if the Lakers win, I want my ring.’ I ain’t going to lie, Russ, we’re going to be suited and booted and I’ll be right there waiting for my ring,” Beverley said.

Westbrook appeared in 52 games with the Lakers this season before getting traded to the Jazz. The one-time MVP signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after getting waived by Utah.