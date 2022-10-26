Potential Trade for $216 Million Duo Listed as Lakers Best Option

With the Los Angeles Lakers still searching for their first win of the season, you can understand why discussions about Russell Westbrook’s future have begun to heat up.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, there is a potential home run trade the Lakers can make – one that gives them a better fit at point guard and another elite two-way wing.

The trade in question looks like this:

Lakers Get: Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier

Hornets Get: Russell Westbrook, one or both of the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks.

“The Pacers and Spurs would probably try to buy Westbrook out if they traded with the Lakers, but the Hornets could be a rare team that might consider Westbrook’s value as a player…If Charlotte embraces the Victor Wembanyama chase, then perhaps it would move Hayward, whose contract may not appeal to the Lakers. But he’d be a clear talent upgrade, along with Rozier. But that opportunity may not develop until closer to the trade deadline and may cost the Lakers both first-rounders,” Pincus wrote.

However, the Lakers can’t afford to navigate through the first half of the season with this current rotation – it’s quite clear things aren’t working, and right now, a trade looks like the only way to get things back on track. Unfortunately, after deciding against moving Westbrook during the off-season, Los Angeles may have to bide their time in order to find a deal that makes sense for both parties.