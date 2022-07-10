Proposed Trade Sees Lakers Cave, Take on $38M Contract to Land Kyrie Irving

While there still hasn’t been any movement on the Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles Lakers front, it’s unquestionably the worst-kept secret of the summer.

Both LeBron James and Irving want the trade to happen, as does a large portion of the Lakers fanbase. Unfortunately, though, the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are yet to reach an agreement on a trade.

However, according to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, who recently released a proposed trade to get this deal over the line, the Lakers do have the required assets to entice Brooklyn into making a trade. Favale’s trade proposal looks like this:

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Russell Westbrook, Chicago’s 2023 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick (unprotected), 2027 second-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving

The Nets & Lakers engaged in trade talks that sends Kyrie Irving to the Lakers a few hours ago. The Nets latest message to LA — get another team involved to enhance the deal for Brooklyn, per league source. — Ross (@LegionHoopsRoss) July 10, 2022

“This deal cuts more than $8.5 million from the Nets’ bottom line—before luxury-tax payments. Los Angeles should pounce, even if the cost winds up being higher. Harris is the perfect superstar complement, and for all his locker room baggage, Kyrie remains a massive upgrade over Westbrook,” Favale wrote in his July 10 column.

If Los Angeles truly believes that swapping out Westbrook for Irving will make them championship favorites, it’s fair to presume they will eventually succumb to the Nets’ asking price to bring the long-running saga to an end.

Lakers Don’t Want Harris

One sticking point to Favale’s trade proposal could be the Lakers’ unwillingness to take on Joe Harris’ contract, as previous reports have noted how Los Angeles would prefer to acquire Seth Curry instead.

“Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said. The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement, sources said…The Nets are not expected to be rushed into a deal and will continue conversing the complex specifics with the Lakers on an Irving-Westbrook swap,” Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes noted in his July 2 column.

if the lakers dont get kyrie cause they want seth curry instead of joe harris someone gotta pack up their entire front office — birdsflysouthofmyass (@birdsflysoutho1) July 3, 2022

Both Harris and Curry are widely considered to be two of the better sharpshooters in the NBA, but with Harris’ recent injury history, it makes sense that the Lakers would rather bring Curry into their roster with any potential Irving trade.

Still, Harris is a career 43.9% three-point shooter who boasts legitimate size with his six-foot-six frame. Even though the front office would prefer Curry, the Washington native wouldn’t be seen as a negative asset.

Not All of Lakers’ Front Office Want Irving

It’s no secret that LeBron is the key initiator for the Lakers’ interest in Irving – the pair have previously won a championship together, and it’s fairly obvious the Nets star would fit better alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis.

However, according to a report by Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, not every member of the Lakers front office is on board, as some would prefer to target either Buddy Hield or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers, with the dream scenario bringing them both to Lakerland in a blockbuster trade.

I know it's not the target, but Hield + Turner in and Russ + THT out would be a big step up for the Lakers. Turner + AD would rock as a frontcourt duo — Cranjis McBasketball (@Tim_NBA) July 8, 2022

“Rather than going all-in for Irving, a move supported by star forward LeBron James, some within the organization want to make a wider deal that would send out Russell Westbrook, draft picks, and perhaps guard Talen Horton-Tucker for the veteran Indiana duo of shooter Buddy Hield and center Myles Turner,” Deveney wrote on July 9.

Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks, it’s clear that the Kyrie Irving/Los Angeles Lakers saga has to come to an end, the only thing that’s still to be decided, is what that final chapter actually looks like.