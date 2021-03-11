Recently Released Lakers Guard Lands With Eastern Conference Team: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers recently had to move on from Quinn Cook to open up some cap and roster space. He had been a beloved member of the team but didn’t have much of a role and was averaging a career-low 2.1 points a game. Fortunately for him, it appears he’s landed on his feet.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Cook will be signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a 10-day contract.

Cavs are planning to sign guard Quinn Cook to a 10-day contact, sources told ESPN. Cook, who got his NBA start with Cavs’ G-League team in Canton, played 16 games for Lakers earlier this season. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) March 11, 2021

Cook’s last two NBA stops saw him playing with title contenders so this will be a bit of a step down for him. However, it’s much more likely that he’ll have a role with this team and see more playing time. He was only getting 3.9 minutes a game in Los Angeles. He should see that increase in Cleveland. Though he’s just on a 10-day deal, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him finish the season with the Cavaliers.

Cook Joins a Couple Former Lakers

Cook will now be the third former Laker who is currently on the Cavaliers roster. Both JaVale McGee and Larry Nance Jr. played in Los Angeles in recent years. Interestingly enough, it’s possible both will be gone soon.

According to Cleveland.com, multiple teams around the NBA are interested in acquiring Nance in a trade. He’s a solid power forward who is shooting a career-best 38% from the 3-point line. Teams love big men who can shoot. If the Cavaliers get a good offer, it’s hard to imagine they hold onto Nance.

With McGee, there’s no clear indication that he’s going to be moved. The Lakers have reported interest in getting him back but they can’t trade for him and they can’t sign him if he’s cut. The only way he can get back to the Lakers is if the Cavaliers trade him and then he’s cut. That means he’s probably not heading back to Los Angeles. Looks like Cook and McGee could be reunited on the court soon. Not only did they play together with the Lakers, but they were also teammates with the Golden State Warriors.

Lakers Will ‘Definitely Miss Cook

Cook wasn’t much of an impact player on the court for the Lakers but head coach Frank Vogel was a big fan of his leadership. He recently lamented the fact that the team had to move on.

“He will definitely be missed,” Vogel said of waiving Cook, via Lakers Nation. “First of all, he’s a heck of a basketball player. We have depth at that position, so that’s the only reason he wasn’t getting in. I have a lot of confidence in his abilities on the floor and he’s a 10-out-of-10 culture fit with our group. Understands his role, and you need guys like that.

“When you’re filling out your roster you’ve got to have guys that are willing to not play but still stay ready and contribute when your number is called. He exemplified that as well as you can. He did a great job for us and we certainly wish him well.”

Simply put, there was no room for Cook and the Lakers have other needs.

