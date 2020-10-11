Lakers’ Rajon Rondo Wants Coaching Role Like Steve Nash Source Reveals Why

Rajon Rondo wants to coach after his NBA playing career is over.

Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Derek Fisher wall went on the fast track in becoming an NBA head coach post retirement. Don’t be surprised when Rajon Rondo does the same. You heard it first. 😉 pic.twitter.com/P0G9gqVXYF — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 19, 2020

“He wants to take a similar approach that Jason Kidd and Steve Nash took to head coaching,” a league fixture shared with me recently.

“After retirement, he’ll surely be on the track and quickly. Whether that’s in a front office position or a head coaching position, he’s ready. Playing point guard for years and playing alongside the greats like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Anthony Davis makes him qualified. His muse was observing great coaches like Doc Rivers and Nancy Lieberman.’

The 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Rajon Rondo is a four-time NBA All-Star, Rajon Rondo won an NBA Championship in 2008 with the Big 3-era Boston Celtics that was guided by head coach Doc Rivers and featured superstars in Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

“He’s the smartest player that I’ve ever played with,” former Celtics teammate, Brian Scalabrine told me via Scoop B Radio.

“He’s one of, if not, the smartest players that I’ve ever coached,” Naismith Hall of Famer, Nancy Lieberman told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“So if you are going to coach him, you need to expect him to hold you accountable and he will.”

A two-time All NBA Defensive First Teamer, Rondo has career averages of 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest in stints with the Celics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and the Lakers.

“One of my favorite point guards,” Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas told me.

“Winner and champion.”

Rajon Rondo has been a leader and driving force during the Lakers’ NBA Finals Championship run.

Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel and with teammates in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Kyle Kuza, JR Smith and others, the Lakers hold a 3-2 lead over the Miami Heat.

Rondo has been a sponge and has soaked up knowledge from Coach Vogel. “If you can talk to (LeBron as the coach), you can talk to anybody,” said Rondo.

More from Rondo via quotes transcribed by SB Nation’s Silver Screen and Roll:

“(Vogel’s) delivery, his communication, is great. That’s what I think I’m learning (about) for my future, if I want to go that route. I take notes every day. I’m trying to learn from coach. Sometimes I’ll write them down. Sometimes I’ll take a picture of the scouting report, what his philosophy is before the game and take a couple things I love about what he does and just continue to grow as a player.”