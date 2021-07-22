Lakers Have Knicks Guard ‘on Their List,’ per Insider

Last offseason, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers hit the jackpot when they landed Dennis Schroder in a trade for just Danny Green and a first-round pick. The veteran point guard was supposed to be a big upgrade. While Schroder wasn’t as bad as some Lakers fans would like to believe, he’s certainly not worth over $100 million in a contract.

If they decide to let him walk, they’ll need to find some guard help this offseason. Though Reggie Bullock isn’t a point guard, he’s a player who could fill some of the holes left by Schroder and would do it for much cheaper. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Lakers are interested in the New York Knicks free agent this offseason.

“The source said the Lakers, whom Bullock played for in 2018-19 alongside LeBron James, also have Bullock on their list,” Berman wrote. “Interestingly, a report surfaced Wednesday the Lakers will try to lure Chris Paul back to Los Angeles. Paul and Bullock are both from North Carolina and are close.”





Play



Best of Reggie Bullock | 2020-21 Season 2021-06-21T20:00:08Z

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Bullock Could Be Solid Fit

As Berman noted, Bullock played briefly with the Lakers during LeBron James‘ first season with the team. He only played in 19 games in Los Angeles after getting traded by the Detroit Pistons halfway through the season. The Lakers didn’t re-sign him and he made his way to New York.

He’s not a high volume scorer as he’s only averaged 7.6 points a game throughout his career. However, he is a 39.2% 3-point shooter and a capable defender. The Lakers could use a player like him coming off the bench. He’s not a third star or anything like that but he’s a solid veteran who can help in tight spots.

Chris Paul Factor

It shouldn’t have been much of a surprise but Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated recently reported that the Lakers are interested in Chris Paul this offseason. Fresh of a championship loss with the Phoenix Suns, the superstar point guard could be reevaluating his future. At 36-years-old, he’s only going to have so many more chances to win a championship.

Joining a Lakers team that already has Anthony Davis and LeBron would give him a really strong shot at finally getting over the hump. Paul is already great friends with LeBron but adding Bullock could make the Lakers even more appealing. Berman pointed out that the two are close and even played with the Clippers together. Also, Paul’s family lives out in Los Angeles, California. It would make a lot of sense for him to finish his career with the Lakers.

That said, Paul doesn’t want to win his first championship with a superteam. To some, that diminishes the accomplishment. Superteams are more frequent in the NBA right now and there’s currently one in Brooklyn right now. Sometimes it takes a superteam to beat a superteam. That may be the only way Paul is going to win a title before he’s done.

READ NEXT: Original ‘Space Jam’ Director Bashes New LeBron James Film: ‘So Boring’

