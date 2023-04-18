Rui Hachimura Sends Message on Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Grizzlies

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an upset in their first playoff game of the year. They took down the two-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, earning a 1-0 series lead and stealing home-court advantage away from their opponents.

Most nights, LeBron James or Anthony Davis is the one to take over and lead the Lakers to victory. But on Sunday, it was Rui Hachimura. After the game, when asked about his monster night, Hachimura credited Davis, James, assistant coach Phil Hardy, and the rest of the coaching staff for instilling him with confidence.

“It’s funny, just since I got here, this team, they really believe in me,” Hachimura said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “My shots and my defense. Everything. What I do. Before the game, the coaches and everybody, including Phil and Bron and AD, they gave me the green light to shoot all those shots. They told me I’m a good shooter. So, I was confident. I was very comfortable shooting those threes.”

Hachimura had a huge night against the Grizzlies. He finished the game with 29 points, six rebounds, and one assist on 11-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 shooting from behind the three-point line. His 29 points tied Mychal Thompson’s record for the most points off the bench in Lakers playoff history.

As for Davis, he also played very well. He dropped 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and seven blocks.

After the game, James had some kind words for Hachimura, praising his performance in Game 1 against the Grizzlies.

“He was huge,” James said via House of Highlights. “Like you said, he hit timely shots. They made runs in the third quarter, he hit two 3s in a row. They made another run in the fourth quarter, he hit another 3 of an AR (Austin Reaves) pump-fake, drive, behind-the-back pass. He also had a beautiful, turnaround baseline jumper by their bench. He was just on time, on target all night tonight and we needed that, especially coming off the bench, especially as well as their bench is. They got so many great players come off their bench. So we was able to counter that with Rui’s big game.”

While his counting stats weren’t great, Jarred Vanderbilt still made an impact in Game 1. After the contest, head coach Darvin Ham praised Vanderbilt for his defensive play, urging young players to model their games after him on that end of the floor.

“It’s a testament to him, and it’s a teachable moment for all young basketball players out there,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They just think it’s all about making threes or dunking on people or whatever. If you’re able to lock in defensively, rebound, and really embrace that role, there will always be a place for you on a high-level basketball team and in a high-level league such as the NBA. His ability to just lock in and be selfless. Taking tough matchups. Diving on the floor. Doing the dirty work. Setting screens. Going to the second or third action when he’s involved. It’s great. It’s invaluable. And I’m just happy we have an asset like that on our roster.”