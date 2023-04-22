Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Has Strong Words for Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Rui Hachimura had strong words for Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks on April 21.

Hachimura said all Brooks and the Grizzlies do is talk trash since they are a young team.

Rui Hachimura on Dillon Brooks’ comments: “That’s all they can do. They’re a young team. They want to talk. We don’t care.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 21, 2023

Brooks called LeBron James “old” after the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers in Game 2. He also said “The King” is “not at the same level as he was when he was in Cleveland and winning championships in Miami.”

“I don’t care, he’s old,” Brooks said. “I was expecting him to (talk trash), Game 4, Game 5. I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 (points). He’s not at the same level as he was when he was in Cleveland and winning championships in Miami. I wish I got to see that. I mean, it would have been a harder, harder task (to guard him). He’s a special player. … These special players, they want to play in space, they want to not be touched … but when you get to the playoffs and bumps are allowed and stuff like that, it wears on him. Just wear and tear on him throughout a seven-game series and see if he can take it, see if he wants to play the one-on-one battle, or if he wants to be out on the sideline.”

The Lakers and Grizzlies are tied at 1-1. Games 3 and 4 are at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles has to win both games to keep home-court advantage.

LeBron James Dismisses Trash Talk From Dillon Brooks: ‘I’m Ready to Play’

James, one of the greatest players in NBA history, dismissed the trash talk from Brooks. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP just wants to focus on basketball.

LeBron at the end of his media availability: “I’m not here for the bullshit. I’m ready to play.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 21, 2023

James, 38, is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists against the Grizzlies while shooting 51.3% from the field. The future Hall of Famer is having zero trouble against Brooks, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“Brooks’ comments about his defense on James aren’t based in reality,” Buha wrote on April 21. “According to NBA.com, James has scored 26 of his 49 points against Brooks, shooting a sizzling 61.1 percent against him. Brooks has been more of a gnat than an agitator. Coach Darvin Ham said he doesn’t expect James to approach Game 3 any differently offensively.”

Game 3 will be the first full-capacity Lakers postseason game in Los Angeles since James signed with the purple and gold in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent. Attendance was limited in 2021 due to COVID-19, the Lakers’ 2020 championship run was played at the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando and the club missed the playoffs in 2019 and 2022.

The Lakers Need Anthony Davis to Play Like a Superstar

Lakers star big man Anthony Davis struggled mightily in Game 2 after playing well in the Game 1 win. The All-Star shot 4-of-14 from the field and got blocked several times in the paint in the Game 2 loss.

“Obviously, I can be better,” Davis said after Game 2. “Can’t have a night like I had tonight and expect us to win. “I like all the shots I took. I just missed them. A lot of shots close to the rim I normally make, go in. Flush it and get ready for [Saturday].”

Davis is averaging 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.0 blocks while shooting 45.2% overall versus the Grizzlies. The eight-time All-Star’s scoring numbers are down from the regular season, where Davis averaged 25.9 points in 56 appearances.