Rui Hachimura ‘Was Waiting for This Moment’ in Lakers Game 3 Win Over Grizzlies

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. After dropping Game 2 in Memphis, the Lakers came out swinging in Game 3, holding the Grizzlies to nine first-quarter points and scoring 35 of their own.

While Anthony Davis and LeBron James led the way in the scoring column. Rui Hachimura continued his impressive series. The Lakers forward has been balling out in the playoffs, and after the game, he spoke about his red-hot shooting performances.

“I’ve been practicing the shot this whole year,” Hachimura said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I was waiting for this moment. So, I was just more confident shooting those threes. Everybody keeps encouraging me to shoot those threes and be ready. So, yeah.”

In Game 3, Hachimura led the game in bench scoring. He finished the night with 16 points, five rebounds, and one steal. Hachimura shot 6-of-10 from the field and 2-of-2 from behind the three-point line.

Hachimura also talked about the energy of the Lakers’ crowd, as Game 3 was the organization’s first home playoff game with fans in attendance since 2013.

“I loved it,” Hachimura said of the crowd. “Even today, we had a shootaround, and we were talking about–this is like the first time since 2013 or something like that. It’s crazy. I was so excited for it. I just didn’t know about it, and then I heard about it. So, I knew it was going to be crazy tonight. The crowd was crazy tonight, and our energy was good, too. So, I loved it.”

Lakers’ LeBron James on Dillon Brooks Ejection

The biggest moment of the game came in the early stages of the third quarter. Dillon Brooks hit James with a low blow and was handed a Flagrant 2 foul and subsequently ejected. After the contest, James spoke about his mindset after the play.

“Just focusing on the game plan. There was a lot of game left to be played when that incident happened, so I just tried to get up, protect my crown jewels, and move on to the next play,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “And I was able to go–I think I knocked, what, one out of two free throws? Or maybe both. I don’t remember.”

Lakers’ LeBron James Praises Ja Morant

Meanwhile, James also had some words for Grizzlies star Ja Morant after the game. Although, those comments were in a much better light.

“That boy is good,” James said via House of Highlights. “He’s good. I mean, he’s so good at attacking the rim that you wanna try and keep bodies in front of him, make him try to live on the perimeter. Well, tonight, he made six threes. So once a guy gets going from the outside, then he can do whatever he wants offensively. So our mindset, if they were gonna score, we gotta continue to score. We gotta continue to put pressure on their defense, but when great players get it going, it’s nothing that you can do. You can run off 20. You can run off 30. You can run off, I don’t know, 29 out of 30. You can’t stop it.”