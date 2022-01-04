Darren Collison Reveals Lakers Decision on Future With Viral IG Message

It appears that the Los Angeles Lakers are letting another veteran point guard walk away as Darren Collison indicated he will not be signing another 10-day contract with the team. Collison took to Instagram to thank the Lakers for another opportunity and to let fans know to “stay tune” for his next move.

“Grateful for the @lakers 🙏🏿,” Collison noted in the January 4 post. “Appreciative of the opportunity to get my feet wet again. Humbled from the love and support shown. Stay tune! 🤫. Lets work @prosvision_”

The news comes just days after the Lakers made the same decision about Isaiah Thomas and traded Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers. Thomas remained in the Western Conference by later signing with the Mavericks.

Here is a look at Collison’s farewell that came as a surprise to some Lakers fans.

The Lakers ‘Hope’ to Keep Johnson

LeBron has appreciated Stanley Johnson’s toughness on defense during his 10-day contract, noting that’s been the characteristic that has helped the Lakers’ best teams over the past few years. pic.twitter.com/VVsu3o2bKs — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 1, 2022

Collison’s confirmation on his future comes after he along with Stanley Johnson were absent during the Lakers’ January 3 practice. The Lakers appear to be more interested in retaining Johnson but his future with the team remains unclear.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know in what really, really real detail I can go into on that other than [to say] we still hope to have him back for some more games,” Vogel remarked during his January 3 press conference when asked about Johnson’s status with the Lakers. “So, all those answers will reveal themselves over the next few days, right? But right now, still up in the air.”

As for Collison, the Lakers gave him an opportunity to see his first NBA action since 2019. Collison averaged 1.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and .7 assists in 12.3 minutes per game during his three appearances with the Lakers.

The Soonest the Lakers Are Likely to Bring Back Johnson Is January 5

Stanley Johnson carves his way in for the hoop and the harm 😤pic.twitter.com/e5sQbUebVN — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) December 29, 2021

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin noted that the Lakers are likely waiting until January 5 to potentially re-sign Johnson as part of a non-hardship exemption. McMenamin reported there is a “mutual interest” for Johnson’s stint with the Lakers to last longer.

“There’s mutual interest between Stanley Johnson and the Lakers to have him rejoin the team, league sources told ESPN,” McMenamin tweeted on January 4. “LAL has three options to have him come back: Sign him outright; sign for a 10-day contract then retain; sign him for two consecutive 10-days, then retain. …Non hardship exemption 10-day contracts cannot be given out, per league rules, until Jan. 5. So Johnson cannot be with the Lakers on Tuesday against SAC. Also, Johnson’s previous hardship 10-day contract does not count against him still signing up to two more 10-days with LAL.”

Vogel admitted that the Lakers valued the additional roster spot over having Rondo. The Lakers coach described it as a “difficult decision” based on Rondo’s history with the team.

“Obviously the ability to have flexibility with the roster spot for what we have coming forward, which is still unknown, I think [general manager Rob Pelinka] just saw value in that,” Vogel explained on the Rondo trade, per ESPN.