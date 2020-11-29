Lakers Showing Interest in Former Golden State Starter

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some big moves this offseason, but are in the market for depth on their roster, which could come in the form of veteran swingman Glenn Robinson III.

The Lakers are among four teams vying for Robinson, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. The other teams are the Kings, Clippers and Jazz. Here’s how Anderson broke it down.

“The Kings are one of four teams showing the most significant interest in free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III, league sources told The Sacramento Bee… The most likely suitors at this point appear to be the Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, sources said. The Kings could be looking for depth on the wing after they declined to match Bogdan Bogdanovic’s offer from the Atlanta Hawks.”

Robinson could be a key bench player for the Lakers, with nearly 300 NBA games on his resume, 103 of those starts. A good chunk of his time in a starting five came last season with the injury-ridden Golden State Warriors. Robinson started 48 games for the Warriors, averaging a career-high 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Robinson has played for six teams in his career, averaging 6 points and 2.6 rebounds for his career. He can also hit from beyond the arc, shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point land for his career.

The Lakers have already had to do some magic to fit Marc Gasol, so they likely could not offer more than the minimum to Robinson.

Lakers Have Committed Not to Get Complacent

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka talked about the complacency that can follow a championship while speaking to reporters recently. His franchise has been anything but that this offseason, upgrading nearly every position of need via free agency and keeping key pieces in purple and gold.

“I think it’s easy to fall into complacency when you win a title and to just say, ‘Hey, let’s just run it back,’” Pelinka told reporters. “But at the same time, I think my school of thinking is always, let’s find ways we can become even better, every offseason let’s get better. I think we never want to just settle.”

Wes Matthews, Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol were all big additions to the roster this offseason through free agency and trades. On top of that, the team also found a way to keep Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris on board, re-signing both to new deals.

Lakers Still Waiting on Anthony Davis

The biggest piece for the Lakers this offseason has yet to re-sign — officially, at least. Anthony Davis is expected to be back with the Lakers next season, but he’s taking his time signing a new deal.

There is speculation that Davis is doing so to see how things unfold around the league. He doesn’t need to jump the gun on a deal and wants to give the Lakers the maximum amount of financial flexibility in the coming years. There has been speculation that Davis could be waiting to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo signs his super-max extension with the Bucks, with the Lakers eyeing the two-time MVP.

