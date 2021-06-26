Key Free Agent Has Lakers at Top of List, Wants ‘Bag’ of Money: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be linked to Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie who declined his player option to become a free agent this offseason, per New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield. Dinwiddie is eying a return to Los Angeles, making the Lakers and Clippers the top options, but has no plans to give either team a hometown discount this offseason.

“Spencer Dinwiddie declined the player option on the final year of his contract and will hit unrestricted free agency on Aug. 6, according to a league source,” Winfield detailed. “The deadline to make a decision on the option, worth $12.3 million, was June 20. …Dinwiddie, however, is unlikely to return to the Nets after taking a below-market-value three-year deal worth $34 million. A source told The Daily News the combo guard wants to go home, or ‘wants the bag.'”

The big question for the Lakers is how much that “bag” will be for a guard coming off a significant ACL injury. Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto reported there is a discrepancy in the money that front-office executives expect Dinwiddie will command in free agency ranging from the high teens to $14 million annually.

“Coming off that injury, I’d be concerned about giving him in the neighborhood of $80 million over four years,” an NBA executive explained to HoopsHype.

Dinwiddie Wants to Return to L.A. But Does Not Plan on Taking a Discount

There appears to be mutual interest as The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor labeled the Lakers as a potential fit for a sign-and-trade. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported the Lakers discussed trading Kyle Kuzma for Dinwiddie prior to the Nets guard’s season-ending ACL injury.

“It was reported that he’ll likely decline that [player option], and he’ll have a lot of teams after him,” O’Connor noted on The Ringer NBA Show. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we see him or the Nets try to weasel a way to a sign-and-trade situation, potentially. Some teams that had interest with him in the past, such as the Lakers, would have to do a sign-and-trade. So, we’ll see what happens there.”

It will be worth watching what Dinwiddie’s market will be given the guard played just three games before sustaining a partial ACL tear. The early indications are Dinwiddie is not expecting to have his health impact his next contract.

“Home is the preferred destination,” a source told New York Daily News. “But he wants to secure his financial future, too.”

The Lakers Will Likely Be Forced to Choose Between Schroder or Another Free-Agent PG

For the Lakers, the biggest decision the front office faces this offseason will be whether to re-sign Dennis Schroder or move in a different direction with another free agent like Dinwiddie. The Nets guard could be a logical replacement for Schroder if they reverse course on giving him a lucrative deal. This is not the first time the Lakers have been linked to Dinwiddie as the team reportedly explored a trade with the Nets.

“In addition to their pursuit of Lowry, the Lakers were canvassing the league for opportunities to acquire a rookie-scale player who could perhaps bridge this James-Davis chapter and the inevitable post-James future,” Fischer explained. “Before Spencer Dinwiddie’s injury, Los Angeles even inquired about adding Brooklyn’s reserve ball handler in exchange for Kuzma.”

The two biggest question marks for the Lakers to answer is Dinwiddie’s health along with his subpar shooting. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Dinwiddie has been fully cleared after recovering from an ACL injury.

Dinwiddie is a career 31.8% three-point shooter, but the Lakers just witnessed a first-round exit with Schroder as the team’s point guard. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka could be willing to overlook Dinwiddie’s shooting to mix up the roster.