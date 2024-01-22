D’Angelo Russell Fuels Trade Speculation in Lakers’ Win Over Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on January 21. But not everyone appeared to relish in the victory. D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ leading scorer on the night with 34 points, caught the attention of fans and media for his countenance on the bench.

Russell could be seen with tears in his eyes on the bench, and even during his postgame interview following the big night.

It was enough to spark trade rumors with the deadline less than three weeks away.

That was not the only sign fans ran with, with Russell “unfollowing” the Lakers on social media according to fans, though that was swiftly debunked. Still, the images of Russell and teammate – and potential fellow trade candidate Rui Hachimura – circulated.

“Does D’Angelo know something we don’t,” one fan asked in a post on X, formerly Twitter, quoting Russell’s teary-eyed walk-off interview.

“Never thought I’d be able to throw a bounce pass lob to LeBron James in a game.” D’Angelo Russell speaks on having fun, his high play recently, and staying connected as a team. pic.twitter.com/HpZ2H3Eg8X — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 22, 2024

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported the Lakers want to keep Hachimura on January 16.

But Russell remains a staple in rumors. His trade value is in the tank amid questions about his $18 million player option in the second year of a two-year, $36 million contract. He had also lost his spot in the starting lineup at one point.

He regained his starting spot and has been performing, averaging 27.2 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 53.7% from beyond the arc over the last five games.

The Lakers are 3-2 in that span but Russell declined to say if the team had turned a corner.

“I don’t really want to talk about that,” Russell told reporters after the game. “I just, I know it’s going to be a headline or something, and I’d just rather not.”

Russell also spoke in a grander sense when asked about his night.

D’Angelo Russell Talks About His ‘Super Power’

“I never come to the game saying I’m trying to score, score, score,” Russell said when asked about his mindset. “Just having a mentality of being aggressive. And when I make shots like that, I’ll shoot it from anywhere.

“I’ve always been like that, recognizing my superpower. Everybody in the league has one. Might be defensive, or just a motor – whatever it may be. But everybody has one. And for me, just ever since I was a young kid I always found myself kind of getting hot throughout the game. … It’s just my superpower. And when I feel that, get in that mode, I definitely know that I’m in that mode.”

He previously came under fire for his comments about not being a strong defender.

D’Angelo Russell on Playing With LeBron James, Anthony Davis: ‘Be Aggressive’

Russell talked about his conversation with Head Coach Darvin Ham and how he wanted to find ways to earn the head coach’s trust more while also making a greater impact on the game. This was after Russell returned from injury with a revelation about LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The two stars had cosigned Russell’s move to the bench.

“I seen us trying really hard to get LeBron and AD the ball,” Russell said. “You find yourself dribbling off your foot or looking crazy trying to force it. When it’s like, you got to be aggressive around these guys. You complement these guys by being aggressive, not passing to them. That’s easy to guard, you’re easy to guard when it’s like that.”

LEBRON JAMES 👑 pic.twitter.com/6OJQToiiNw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 22, 2024

“When I came back I was like, ‘I’m going to be aggressive in those instances, and I’ll see how it I’ll see how it … complements them’,” Russell said. “It’s been complementing them so far.”