Lakers Rival Interested in Signing Russell Westbrook if Bought out, per Insider

The Russell Westbrook experiment has come to an end for the Los Angeles Lakers. The former MVP is getting shipped to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves that adds D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. While Westbrook might be happy to go to a team that currently has a better record than Los Angeles, his time in Utah could be short-lived.

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Clippers are interested in the guard if he gets bought out.

Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

The Jazz don’t have any championship aspirations this year despite a strong start. They’ve fallen to the 10th seed in the Western Conference and have decided to focus on youth. Westbrook won’t be part of their future plans so moving off him now may be best for both sides. If he’s bought out, the guard would likely want to play for a contender. The Clippers have been disappointing this season but hold the fourth seed in the West. They may need to make a few improvements if they’re going to be taken seriously as title contenders.

Would Westbrook Fit the Clippers?

Going to Clippers has to be appealing to Westbrook. He’d play for a team that holds a playoff spot but wouldn’t have to move from his hometown. With the Lakers behind him, he might actually enjoy playing in front of his home crowd. Westbrook and Paul George played very well together with the Oklahoma City Thunder and could recapture some magic.

The biggest problem the Clippers face is the durability of their two stars. George has missed 17 games while Kawhi Leonard has missed 26. For all the knocks against Westbrook, he doesn’t miss many games. He could help keep the team above water if George and Leonard need to miss time. The Clippers actually have some shooters so they’d be able to make up for Westbrook’s lack of shooting ability better than the Lakers did. It would also be great for the rivalry between the two Los Angeles teams if Westbrook went to the Clippers.

Bulls Also Interested in Westbrook

The Clippers could face some competition if they hope to sign Westbrook. The guard at $47 million a season isn’t appealing but being able to land him on a minimum contract in free agency is much more interesting. His upside is winning league MVP but if he’s not working out, it’s a lot easier to place a minimum player on the bench than the highest-paid player on the team. It would be a small risk for teams to take.

According to Haynes, the Chicago Bulls are also interested in signing Westbrook.

The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

If the guard is hoping for a fresh start and wants to get out of Los Angeles, the Bulls are a good place to land. They hold the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and could use some help. There would be an opportunity for Westbrook to make a positive impact on the team. Lonzo Ball’s status is still uncertain due to injury and they can use a point guard. Westbrook has issues but a ninth-seed Bulls team can afford to take a risk.