Russell Westbrook Sends NSFW Message to Lakers Teammates

The Los Angeles Lakers were deflated following a loss to a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night and Russell Westbrook did not hold back with a message to his team after they fell to 13-13.

The Lakers came out strong but were unable to carry any momentum in the 108-95 loss to the Grizzlies, who were missing five players, including Ja Morant and Dillion Brooks. Westbrook was a minus-16 in the matchup, scoring just 9 points to go with 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

The former MVP is never scared to speak his mind and sent a very direct message to his team following the loss.

“We know what we’re supposed to do,” Westbrook told reporters after the game. “We know when we’re supposed to take and win games, regardless of who’s playing. But this is the NBA, and these guys are professional, just as well as us. We gotta do a better job of taking on the challenge, because we know that when everybody’s playing the Los Angeles Lakers, we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. We know that from the start of the year.”

"We understand that, but we gotta be able to own our s–t, simple as that," the Lakers guard added.





Anthony Davis Takes Different Approach Postgame

The Lakers were among the top two contenders when the season opened but haven’t lived up to that billing. Instead, LA has been nothing better than mediocre, evident by their .500 record.

Lakers star Anthony Davis thinks the team needs to erase any sentiment about being a title-contender and start playing with desperation.

“These guys already feel like they’re the underdogs when they’re coming in, especially when they’re without their star players,” Davis told reporters. “And we got to play like we’re the underdogs. Which, now, at this point of the season, the way we’re playing, a lot of games, we probably are.”

Davis understands that the Lakers have a target on their backs because of who is on the roster.

“I think when their star players are out, we have to lock in even more because these guys have no conscience,” Davis said. “They want to come in and beat the Lakers, beat LeBron, beat AD, beat whoever, beat Melo. Like, they want to say, ‘I gave the Lakers 30, 25, whatever.'”

Turnover Kills Lakers Against Grizzlies

The Lakers’ real trouble against the Grizzlies came in the turnover department, with LA giving the ball away a whopping 22 times, resulting in 27 Memphis points.

“Our turnovers went way up, we didn’t rebound the basketball, we were slow to every loose ball, and there was just too much of a casualness to our approach after we got that early lead,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “It wasn’t even a huge lead, but we just, we got casual.”

While it’s not an overnight fix, the Lakers will continue to tinker as they look for the right combination and chemistry.

“Obviously it’s been challenging,” Lakers star James said after the game. “Inconsistent lineups and minutes that you’re logging with certain guys. Whenever you’re on the floor with whoever you’re on the floor with, you got to try to be in the plus and do what the guy before was able to do. If he was able to build a lead, or if he was not playing well you try to pick him up. But it’s been challenging for sure.”

The Lakers finish up a back-to-back stretch against the Thunder on Friday.