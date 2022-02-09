Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Takes Shot at Coaches After Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers were blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night and Russell Westbrook expressed his frustration with the coaching staff after the game.

Westbrook has been benched twice this season during crucial stretches in the fourth quarter and was not inserted back into the lineup against the Bucks after a big run put the game somewhat within reach. LeBron James and Anthony Davis subbed in midway through the fourth after it previously looked like their nights would be done, but Westbrook remained idle.

When the Bucks eventually put the game back out of reach, the camera caught Westbrook seemingly consoling Davis and James on the sideline. After the game, he was asked about the moment and took an apparent shot at the coaching staff.

“Just giving them some encouragement, just telling them ‘keep playing. Tough night,’” Westbrook told reporters after the game. “And I told them I wished I could help them. Unfortunately, I wasn’t in the game to be able to help them, and that’s why I came here: To help them out. So unfortunately I haven’t been able to do that for them, but that’s not my call.

“I can be there as a leader and as a voice and whatever is needed for the team and that’s what I’ll do until, you know, my number or whatever is called during that time.”

Westbrook also sounded off on the Lakers shifting starting lineup and rotation. The matchup against the Bucks featured the Lakers’ 27th different starting lineup

“You never know when you’re coming in, you never know when you’re coming out,” Westbrook said. “You never know when you’re playing, you never know… a bunch of things. And I’m speaking for me personally, so it’s a difficult process to be able to figure out and create some rhythm and some consistency where we can actually see what we’re able to do as a team, but those decisions are made by him and his coaching staff, and you’ve got to live with it and move on.”

Westbrook Feels He's 'Earned' Closing Lineup Spot





Russell Westbrook postgame; Lakers lost to the Bucks

After being benched in an overtime win against the Knicks on February 5, Westbrook said he was fine with it because the team won. However, it’s clear that Westbrook is irked by not being a key contributor in crunch time for the Lakers, which he went more in-depth on.

“I shouldn’t have to hit any benchmark, to be honest. I’ve put a lot of work in. I’ve got a lot of respect in this game. I don’t have to hit a benchmark. Or I shouldn’t have to,” Westbrook said when asked if the coaching staff gave him guidance on hitting a mark to be able to get on the court for those moments. “I earned the right to be in closing lineups. I mean, numbers will tell you. I don’t have to explain that.

“But once again, that ain’t my decision. That’s the decision that he and the staff think is best for the game, and unfortunately I’ve kind of just got to go with it and figure it out the best way I can, and be there for my teammates as best as I can, and make sure I come to work and do my job as a professional.”

Over his last three games, Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points on 27.5% shooting.

Lakers Reaching Boiling Point Prior to Trade Deadline

Westbrook’s comments after the loss were just the latest chapter in the unfortunate story that has unfolded following the blockbuster trade over the summer that landed him in LA.

With the trade deadline coming up on Thursday, the Lakers need to make a decision about what they’ll do with Westbrook. There have been rumors that the Lakers could be interested in swapping Westbrook for Rockets guard John Wall — who has yet to play in a game this season. It’s not an ideal move but it could simply relieve the pressure of the team having to play Westbrook, making more minutes available for young role players like Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Kendrick Nunn when he returns from injury.

With the situation reaching critical mass on Tuesday night, the Lakers are running out of time to change the course of their season.