Skip Bayless Makes Wild LeBron James Claim

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their losing streak on December 27, courtesy of a 129-110 victory over the Orlando Magic.

However, it would appear that Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless was far from impressed with LeBron James’ performance throughout the contest, as he took to Twitter to share a wild claim that LeBron is ‘the NBA’s worst’ three-point shooter.

Lakers finally win a game DECISIVELY – in spite of LeBron suffering yet another dismal 3-point night … 0-7. Rest of the team was 17-36 from 3! Westbrook had more impact than LeBron with a triple double (15/12/13). LeBron now rivaling Westbrook for the NBA's worst 3-pt shooter. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 28, 2022

“Lakers finally win a game DECISIVELY – in spite of LeBron suffering yet another dismal 3-point night … 0-7. Rest of the team was 17-36 from 3! Westbrook had more impact than LeBron with a triple double (15/12/13). LeBron now rivaling Westbrook for the NBA’s worst 3-pt shooter,” Bayless Tweeted.

In fairness, LeBron is having his worst three-point shooting season since his rookie year, with the aging superstar currently converting his perimeter looks at a 29.4% clip despite taking six attempts per game. However, LeBron is still providing the Lakers with All-Star-level impact and is averaging 27.8 points, 8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 58.9% from two-point range.

Russell Westbrook Sounds Off After Triple Double

During the Lakers’ victory over the Magic, Russell Westbrook provided the Lakers with a much-needed spark off the bench, helping himself to a triple-double in the process. As a result of Westbrook’s statline, the veteran guard tied Detlef Schrempf for the most off-the-bench triple-doubles in NBA history.

When speaking to the media following the game, Westbrook struck a confident figure, noting that he’s capable of doing anything that’s asked of him on a basketball court.

Play

Russell Westbrook Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers blowout Orlando Magic 129-110 Russell Westbrook Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers blowout Orlando Magic 129-110 2022-12-28T03:11:12Z

“I’m a hooper. I can do anything, anytime, anywhere. Whatever’s asked of me is what I’ll do, and I’ll continue doing that until further notice,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook’s performances since accepting a bench role have changed the narrative surrounding his tenure with the Lakers. Suddenly, the former MVP is now seen as an integral member of the team’s rotation rather than a large contract that needs to be moved at the earliest opportunity.

It’s worth remembering that Westbrook is in the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see if the Lakers look to keep him around beyond this year.

Darvin Ham Credits Westbrook For Accepting New Role

Against Orlando, Westbrook dropped 15 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, and dished out 13 assists while shooting 54.5% from the field and 33.3% from deep, as he helped control the game when Los Angeles’ second unit was running the show.

During his post-game press conference, head coach Darvin Ham heaped praise onto Westbrook’s continued willingness to come off the bench and be a genuine sparkplug for the Lakers’ second unit.

Play

Darvin Ham Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers blowout Orlando Magic 129-110 Darvin Ham Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers blowout Orlando Magic 129-110 2022-12-28T02:40:27Z

“It’s not so much: Can he start? Or are his starting days over? It’s not about that. It’s about him being able to bring a counter punch, a new extra wave off the bench. … I know it’s been hard at times, but kudos to him for doing everything that was asked of him in that role,” Ham said.

The Lakers will now turn their attention toward the Miami Heat, who they will face on Wednesday, December 28, in what will be the second night of a back-to-back.