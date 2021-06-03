Rapper Rips ‘Soft’ Lakers in Now-Deleted Post

The Los Angeles Lakers are one loss away from their season ending, although it appears celebrity superfan Snoop Dogg has already given up on the defending champions following their Game 5 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The legendary rapper sounded off on Instagram following the 115-85 loss, later deleting the post that targeted Anthony Davis and head coach Frank Vogel.

“Never thought I’d say it but we sorry and the Clippers better than us. Frank Vogel can’t coach and why the f–k Montrezl Harrell ain’t getting no run,” Snoop wrote in the post. “F–k this is heartbreaking. [Anthony Davis] hurt more than Mary J. Blige records. We soft.”

Snoop Dogg on his Lakers tonight. Don’t call the phone. pic.twitter.com/NX1CmBUFQx — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 2, 2021

Davis has been hearing it from all angles after sitting out Game 5 with a groin injury. The eight-time All-Star forward has had his season derailed by injuries, the groin just being the latest. He missed the majority of the regular season with calf and Achilles issues, adding to his somewhat “soft” reputation.

Hall of Famer turned TNT analyst Charles Barkley also put Davis on blast following his most recent injury, calling him “Street Clothes Davis.”

“The Lakers can’t win this series, forget about the championship, without ‘Street Clothes,’” referring to Davis, drawing some laughs. “I call him Anthony ‘Street Clothes’ Davis because he’s always in street clothes.”

Anthony Davis Hopeful to Play Crucial Game 6

It’s win or go home time for the Lakers, with much of the team’s hopes hinging on the health of Davis. While there’s no chance he’ll be 100%, Davis is hoping he will be able to get on the floor and give it a shot.

“Hopefully all the rehab and treatment that I’m doing pays off and the doctors clear me to go,” Davis told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s what we want. So, getting more treatment tonight, tomorrow and kind of talk to the doctors before the game — before and after I shoot — and hopefully everything comes back good where they clear me.

“That’s what we’re hoping for.”

While some have found it amusing to roast Davis over his latest injury, there’s nothing he could do about it. And those critics are also quick to forget that Davis averaged 34 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two wins during the series.

“It’s tough,” Davis said. “Especially [Tuesday] night, watching the game and not being able to help the team on the floor. It’s the toughest part, knowing that I couldn’t contribute. My body just wouldn’t allow me to.”

Frank Vogel Hints at Changes to Rotation

Whatever the Lakers did in Game 5 did not work, so Vogel will have to watch the tape and make some decisions on what to do next. The center rotation has been in focus and Vogel was vague when asked about veteran big man Marc Gasol getting more run.

“We’re looking at everything,” Vogel said.

The Lakers have been starting Andre Drummond, giving him around 20 minutes per game. Drummond fired off some cryptic tweets on Wednesday, a possible hint that a shift to his role could be coming. And if Vogel wants to appease Snoop Dogg, he could even give Harrell some more run.

Despite the blowout Game 5 loss and the uncertain health of Anthony Davis, the Lakers are still a two-point home favorite for the matchup on Thursday at Staples Center.

