Steph Curry Sends Strong Message on Anthony Davis After Being Bested by Lakers

Now is the time for the Los Angeles Lakers. If they want to make a serious push for the playoffs, they cannot affort to waste any time, and it looks as though they understand that. They picked up a huge win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Despite being down LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers stepped up in a big way, with Anthony Davis leading the charge. After the game, Stephen Curry, who made his return from injury on Sunday, name-dropped Davis, crediting him for his impressive performance amidst a rant about the Warriors’ poor play on the road.

“Just our overall defensive intensity, and then our mindfulness on the offensive end of how we’re trying to get shots,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I know we shoot a lot of threes, but I think tonight we, for the most part, we had really, really good ones. Even when it gets down to the last six minutes of the game, I don’t mind any of those shots. I think sometimes we talk about like hero ball or, you know, unnecessary threes, but all of them were really good looks. [We] didn’t make them and then, or, made some, didn’t make the last two. And then AD [Anthony Davis] played amazing tonight, which was tough to keep going back and forth. But defensively, our road splits have been trash all year in all categories. So, just trying to correct that as much as possible is our challenge. First quarter, we were down 20, and to fight our way back shows you how much it matters to us to try to get over the hump on the road. We just got to have a better start.”

Davis was on fire all night long, pouring in a game-high 39 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. He shot 14-of-25 from the field and 1-of-3 from behind the three-point line.’

Anthony Davis Praises Dennis Schroder

Meanwhile, the Lakers big man showed love to one of his teammates, Dennis Schroder, after the game. Schroder sprained his ankle in a recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder but has played in both games since then.

“It’s a lot of pressure on him right now,” Davis said via Lakers Nation. “He’s our primary ball-handler. … He’s very tough. He knows what’s at stake. He wants to get to the playoffs. He wants to win. … Hats off to him. He’s been a huge part for us.”

Austin Reaves Shows Love to Stephen Curry

In other news, Lakers fan-favorite Austin Reaves had some high praise for Curry after the game. The young wing discussed what it was like to guard Curry, who he said is still in great shape for how long he’s been in the league.

“He got going. Honestly, I don’t know how he’s in such good shape with not playing for however long he played – never looks like he’s tired, always coming off pin-downs, ball screens. I had a nice block on him, and then I think he come off a pin-down, hit a three,” Reaves said via Spectrum SportsNet. “I think he got in the paint for a floater or something. I think he had like seven straight. So, If I could give the block away for him not to score, I would have. But, he’s obviously a really good player for obvious reasons, and you just try to make it hard for him.”