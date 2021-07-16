Warriors Star Cracks Up Over Jab at Lakers’ LeBron James

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn’t help but laugh when a fan spouted a jab at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James his way during the 32nd American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

As Curry walked to a hole a fan yelled, “Oh my god! It’s LeBron’s dad!” An alternate angle of the initial video that went viral shows Curry is nearly crippled by the comment, bending over and laughing.

Surprisingly, it’s not the first time Curry has been mentioned as the father of someone in the James family. During an Instagram Live video, Bronny James joked that Curry was his dad, with even James cracking up in the comments section.

Even LeBron had to laugh 🤣 (via bronny/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5vA0WYj8rD — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2020

James’ Cavs and Curry’s Warriors met in the NBA Finals four straight seasons from 2015-18, and Golden State won three of those four series. However, James led Cleveland back from a 3-1 series deficit to win the 2016 Finals.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James on Good Terms

Once fierce Finals rivals, Curry and James are on good terms and their friendship has publicly blossomed recently, with comments from both sides talking about their greatness. James called Curry the MVP of the league before facing off against the Warriors for the play-in game.

LeBron said Steph Curry is, in his opinion, “The MVP of our league this year." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 17, 2021

“I don’t know anything else, if you’re looking for MVP, if Steph is not on Golden State’s team, then what are we looking at?” James said. “We get caught up in the records sometimes. We get caught up in, okay, who has the best record instead of just saying who had the best season that year? And Steph has had, in my opinion, the best season all year, and it was the same when Russ [Russell Westbrook] won the MVP. Russ was the first guy to have a triple-double in a season since the Big O [Oscar Robertson], and everyone threw the records out the window then when he won it. And I think, you look at what he’s [Curry] doing, Russ deserved it that year, and obviously, I don’t think Steph is going to get it because that’s another conversation, but in my eyes, he’s played the best basketball all year round.”

Curry is 33 years old and James is 36, but the two former MVP’s are still among the top players in the league. Curry averaged 32 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season. James was hampered by an ankle injury that saw him miss a large chunk of the season but was an MVP contender before that. He averaged 24 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

Insider Believes James Is Recruiting Curry

ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst has a ton of insight into the thought process of James having covered him since high school. Windhorst saw some of the comments made by James about Curry over All-Star weekend as a recruiting push.

“I thought it was hilarious over All-Star Weekend, LeBron praising Steph up one side and down the other,” Windhorst explained on The Hoop Collective podcast. “How much he loves his game, how much he respects him. LeBron has obviously put the full-court press, not the full-court press. LeBron has obviously begun [the] recruiting of Steph just in the event that he wouldn’t extend and that somehow he would become a free agent and the Lakers would have a swing at him.”

While Curry would give the Lakers a dominant big three, alongside James and Anthony Davis, the team would have to do some major cap gymnastics to make it work. That is unless the two-time MVP was willing to sacrifice some money to make it work.

Curry’s contract is up after next season with the Warriors, although the 33-year-old will be eligible to sign a four-year, $215.4 million extension this offseason.

