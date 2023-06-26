Suns to Host Free Agent Workout for Former Lakers Big Man: Report

The Phoenix Suns are not expected to be major players in the upcoming free agency period because they have taken on two additional max contracts after trading for All-Stars Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant in the last few months. With much of their cap space woven into their starting lineup, the Suns’ front office will have to do some digging to find serviceable role players to complete their roster.

Per Chris B. Haynes of Bleacher Report, several attendees are expected to be present for the Suns’ free agent workout on Wednesday, June 28, highlighted by former Los Angeles Lakers big man Stanley Johnson and former lottery pick Jabari Parker.

“Phoenix Suns will host a free agent workout on Wednesday featuring notables Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson,” Haynes tweeted on June 26.

“The Suns are also bringing in veteran point guard Chasson Randle for the workout on Wednesday, sources say. Guard Quinndary Weatherspoon will be included in the workout with Suns.”

James Jones Has High Praise for Chris Paul

Landing a star of Beal’s caliber was no easy task for the Suns as they were forced to make tough decisions to acquire him. One of those decisions was parting ways with veteran point guard Chris Paul who helped lead the team to the NBA Finals in 2021. Paul suffered yet another injury in the postseason during their first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers and remained out for the rest of their playoff run.

Paul was brought to the franchise to help deliver their first championship but unfortunately, that did not come to fruition. Still, general manager James Jones is thankful to Paul for his contributions to the organization.

“We are grateful for everything Chris and Landry added to our organization,” Jones said in a press release. “Chris had an immeasurable impact on our team, on and off the court, and we thank him for all he did for the Valley.”

Suns Owner Sounds off on Bradley Beal

The Suns shocked everyone when they traded for Kevin Durant mid-season, especially after the Nets front office had been adamant about not moving him. It seemed that Phoenix had expended all of their assets on the Durant deal, having to part ways with two key role players in Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, in addition to a myriad of draft picks.

But the Suns were able to strike a deal to land Beal, and they acquired the star guard for a bargain. Suns owner Matt Ishbia believes Beal is the type of player that can help the Suns win a championship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bradley, Jordan, and Isaiah to the Phoenix Suns as we continue to build one of the premier organizations in all of sports,” Ishbia said in a press release.

“Bradley Beal is one of the best players in the NBA and brings so much to our team including incredible work ethic, great character, and the mindset of a champion. Jordan and Isaiah add talent and versatility to our roster that will continue to make this team among the league’s best. We are committed to bringing an NBA championship to Phoenix and I could not be more excited about how this organization is coming together heading into the upcoming season.”