2 Teams Linked to Anthony Davis in Potential LeBron-Lakers Trade Request: Sources

The only thing the Los Angeles Lakers should be focused on right now is making a push for the playoffs. They made some big-time moves at this year’s trade deadline in an attempt to bolster their roster, and so far, it looks as though it’s worked out well for them.

However, if they fizzle out or LeBron James grows weary of LA, he could request a trade. But if that happens, Anthony Davis would likely be on the outs as well. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there are two teams that would make a bunch of sense for Davis.

“f Davis can go to [the] Chicago [Bulls] or [the] Milwaukee [Bucks] or somewhere like that, where he would be happy, then LeBron could look to go elsewhere, too,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney.

Both teams would make sense for Davis one way or another.

In the case of the Bulls, Davis would be headed back home. The Lakers could look to snag Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, or other assets in return, and it would send Davis back to the place where it all began for him.

Meanwhile, a trade to the Bucks would be significantly more difficult to work out. Jrue Holiday or Khris Middleton would almost definitely have to be in the trade, but in that case, the Lakers likely wouldn’t be interested.

All that being said, the source noted that the only way James requests a trade is if Davis leaves as well.

“He has an obligation to Anthony Davis, and the only way he gets dealt is if Davis gets dealt, too,” the source said. “They do not necessarily have to go to the same place, but LeBron is largely responsible for AD being in Los Angeles and is not going to abandon him there.”

4 Teams Linked to LeBron James

If James were to request a trade and depart from the Lakers, the Western Conference executive believes that there are only four teams that would make sense as a landing spot – the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks.

“It is hard to imagine him going anywhere except Cleveland if the Cavs could make that happen without giving up too many assets,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Miami would have to be in the mix, too, and maybe a dark horse – the Knicks and Mavericks. He has always wanted to play with those teams, with those players. He has an interest in Luka [Doncic] for sure.”

Lakers Receive Anthony Davis Injury Update

In other news, the Lakers recently received a crucial injury update on Davis, who has been dealing with a nagging foot issue all season.

“Davis was reevaluated by Lakers medical personnel about two weeks ago after sitting out the second night of a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote on March 14. “His right foot, which caused him to miss 20 games earlier in the season because of a stress reaction and a bone spur that fractured off the navicular bone, did not show significant healing, sources told ESPN. The doctors stuck to the same recommendation not to put Davis at risk of a setback from overexposure by participating in back-to-back games.”