Lakers Urged to Pursue Trade for Young Kings Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a very difficult time getting things together this season. They had an impressive win over a good Miami Heat team on Wednesday only to get blown out by a mediocre Minnesota Timberwolves team on Friday. Injuries have played a big role in why the team is struggling but they still have Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the court for most games. That should be more than enough to beat a team like the Timberwolves.

Heading into the season, health was a major concern for the Lakers considering the age of the roster. So far, Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker have yet to play a game while LeBron James and Wayne Ellington have both missed multiple games. Considering the injuries, the Lakers don’t have enough two-way players on the wing. The team could look to the trade market in the near future if they continue to have issues. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report sees Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis as a possible option for Los Angeles:

Now, is it possible for a bargain shopper to find a two-way wing on the trade market? Probably not, but a dart throw at Terence Davis might make sense if he is obviously not a big part of the Sacramento Kings’ plans by the time he becomes trade-eligible in mid-January. When he has it rolling, he brings athleticism, shooting and defensive versatility to the perimeter.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Would Davis Fit the Lakers?





Play



Terence Davis (17 points) Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers the microwave was heating up tonight ♨️ Terence Davis shows out in Portland. 2021-10-12T05:32:00Z

The Lakers and Kings seem to get into trade talks every year but nothing ever comes to fruition. Perhaps this is the year a deal actually happens. Davis does make sense on the Lakers due to his ability to defend the perimeter. The team hasn’t been getting great defense from their wings this season. However, that issue could be fixed when Horton-Tucker and Ariza return from injury.

Even then, Davis wouldn’t be a bad addition. He’s not a great shooter as he’s only hit 36.8% of his 3-point attempts throughout his career but did average 11.1 points a game off the bench last season. He does have some scoring ability and is a strong defender. If the Lakers go bargain hunting, Davis is a decent option.

Lakers Will Turn Things Around

There’s no doubt about it: The Lakers have been bad to start the season. The team is 7-6 and is in seventh place in the Western Conference. There have been some truly ugly losses along the way. With that said, it’s a long season and there’s plenty of time to turn things around.

This offseason, the Lakers added many new faces to the roster and it’s taking time to gel. Westbrook has been mostly bad but should get better as the season goes on. Also, LeBron is injured right now. Even at 36-years-old, he’s still the team’s best player. Once he returns to the court, the Lakers should be much better. Add in the fact that Horton-Tucker and Ariza will be back, the future is bright for this team.

READ NEXT: Frank Vogel Details Why Lakers Star Is Coming off Bench, Gets Response

