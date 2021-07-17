Proposed Trade Has Lakers Landing Former Top-10 Pick for Key Players

The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of a shakeup, but it may have to come via trade given the team will not have cap space to use in free agency. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggests the Lakers acquire Harrison Barnes from the Kings in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell.

“Harrison Barnes is just about perfect in a supporting role on a contender,” Buckley explained. “He stays in his lane on offense, buries open shots (career 37.7 percent from deep), has enough in his bag to exploit a mismatch and capably defends either forward spot (and some small-ball bigs). He’s someone the club could trust on both ends of the floor, and the Lakers didn’t have enough of those players this season.

“Sacramento, though, isn’t close enough to contention to make the most of Barnes’ complementary skills. That’s why the Kings could prefer Kyle Kuzma, who’s three years younger and more dynamic on the ball. Montrezl Harrell could boost their bench scoring or even step into a starting gig should Richaun Holmes head elsewhere in free agency.”

Kuzma & Harrell Went Public With Their Frustrations This Offseason

Both Kuzma and Harrell have expressed frustration about their roles with the Lakers last season. Harrell has a player-option he would need to exercise to be with the Lakers next season. Otherwise, the big man will be a free agent in August.

Barnes was selected by the Warriors with the No. 7 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The forward has bounced around a bit since being a starter for the Warriors during their 2015 NBA championship run. The big man spent half of a season with the Mavericks before being traded in 2019 to the Kings. Barnes put up solid numbers this season for the Kings averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists while shooting 39% from the three-point line.

Kuzma on Lakers: ‘I Just Want to Play Within a Consistent Role’

The Kings forward still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $85 million contract. Barnes is slated to make $20.2 million next season and would need to be the Lakers third-option next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis to be worth the contract.

“My biggest thing is I just want to play within a consistent role,” Kuzma said. “If I have that ability, I’ll be able to showcase what I can really do. There were parts of this year—and even anywhere else in my career—when I’m in a consistent space, I’m out there handling the ball, making teammates better, scoring, shooting, defending, rebounding. I think if I’m in that space, I’ll be good.”

Barnes may not be the big star many Lakers fans are hoping to land this offseason, but it does give L.A. another starting-caliber piece in their quest to contend. It would also still allow the Lakers to re-sign Dennis Schroder or potentially snag another free-agent guard via a sign-and-trade.

Kuzma averaged 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.7 minutes per game this season. The challenge has been the forward’s inconsistent play which Kuzma has explained by his ever-changing role on the team. With few tradeable assets on the roster, the reality is the quickest way for the Lakers to shake up their roster this offseason is to explore a deal involving Kuzma.