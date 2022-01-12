Lakers Exploring Trade for Starter With Eastern Conference Foe: Report

Another intriguing player has now been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as trade rumors continue to heat up ahead of the deadline. Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto reported the Lakers are exploring a potential trade with the Raptors for swingman Gary Trent.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have been doing their due diligence around the league, and expressed interest in Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., according to league sources,” Scott noted on January 12. “One of several players they’ve checked in on. However, I don’t see a deal happening between those teams at this time since it would likely have to involve Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn from a salaries perspective.”

Trent is averaging 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals while shooting 36.8% from behind the arc. The Raptors made a trade with the Blazers for Trent prior to last season’s deadline and re-signed the guard this offseason to a three-year, $51.8 million contract.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

A Trade for Trent Likely Involves Horton-Tucker

Cool ✅

Calm ✅

Collected ✅ No sweat for Gary Trent Jr. from deep! #WeTheNorth

🎥: @Raptors pic.twitter.com/VCxBvK9MKe — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) January 5, 2022

The Raptors have already shown an interest in Talen Horton-Tucker who the Lakers refused to include last season as part of a trade for Kyle Lowry. According to Hoops Hype’s Yossi Gozlan, a deal for Trent likely involves Horton-Tucker along with Kendrick Nunn.

“The most likely package would involve Horton-Tucker to match salaries,” Gozlan responded to Scott’s report. “There was speculation that the Raptors had an interest in him when Kyle Lowry was available at last year’s trade deadline, but I’m sure that changed as soon as they got Trent.”

Lakers Have Also Been Linked to Jerami Grant & Myles Turner

There's some buzz that the Lakers could be interested in Jerami Grant. Thoughts on this trade? (via @Sedano, @talkhoops) Tune in to Jorge & @ScottKaplan at 4 PM on 710 ESPN 📻 https://t.co/Wda75IMccI pic.twitter.com/PBa1PA3Rf5 — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) January 11, 2022

While there continues to be talk about potential Russell Westbrook trades, the Lakers most tradable asset continues to be Horton-Tucker. The Lakers have previously been reluctant to deal the young swingman, and it will be interesting to see if the team changes course by pulling the trigger on a deal with Horton-Tucker.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Pistons star Jerami Grant along with Pacers center Myles Turner are two additional players that interest the Lakers.

“Several playoff teams are pursuing Pistons star forward Jerami Grant: The Wizards, Knicks, Blazers and Lakers among others, sources said,” Charania detailed on January 11. “…Rival teams are ramping up conversations with the Pacers involving guard Caris LeVert and center Myles Turner. The Mavericks and Knicks are expressing interest in trading for Turner, sources said. The Lakers and Hornets have had a level of interest in Turner as well, sources added.”

Jordan & Bazemore May be on the Move

Windhorst says the Lakers are looking to trade DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore pic.twitter.com/K37ktOtGeJ — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) January 5, 2022

DeAndre Jordan continues to be mentioned as a player the Lakers want off their roster. Scotto noted that the Lakers are looking to move Jordan and Kent Bazemore in an attempt to free up additional roster spots.

“If anything, I think they’re going to look to make some roster spots on the back end,” Scotto added. “Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan are available as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned, but the Lakers aren’t trying to attach a pick to get off either guy from what I’ve heard. It would have to be similar to the Rajon Rondo (trade) situation.”