Troy Brown Jr. Sends Conflicted Message on LeBron James After Lakers Lose to Bulls

Early in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers struggled. They were one of the worst teams in the league, and it seemed as though all hope was lost. But after a serious shake-up at the trade deadline, they are playing solid basketball and looking to make a playoff push.

On Sunday night, they dropped the ball against the Chicago Bulls, but LeBron James made his return to the lineup. After the game, Troy Brown Jr. spoke about how James’ return affects their playstyle, especially considering how hot the Lakers have been since the deadline.

“I feel like there’s some good to it and some bad to it, honestly,” Brown said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Just it being so quick. You kind of go to get used to it. Obviously, he plays a certain way. He moves the ball a certain [way]. We were playing a certain style, and then he comes back, and we have to adjust. So, it’s good to have these next two days to figure it out and get it together. Obviously, we’re very happy to have him back. But there are some things where it was like, ‘Dang, if we just had a little bit more practice, it definitely would have helped us.’ But we’re definitely happy to have him back.”

Play

Troy Brown Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers lose to Chicago Bulls 118-108 Troy Brown Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers lose to Chicago Bulls 118-108 2023-03-26T22:23:08Z

James played fairly well in his return to the court, but he came off the bench. He played 29:32. The Lakers superstar ended the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 0-of-2 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Brown played a huge role for the Lakers against the Bulls. He finished the night with 18 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Anthony Davis Sounds Off on LeBron James

In addition, Anthony Davis spoke about the importance of consistently playing the right way, whether it be him, James, or anyone else on the team.

“Us coming out and playing Lakers basketball,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, it’s not a two-man show. We got other guys who make our jobs easier. When guys are making shots, and we’re playing off fastbreak points and not taking the ball off the net the entire time, then we’re able to flourish. Both of us. So, just come out and just be LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All the other guys are going to be themselves. Don’t overthink it. Don’t put too much pressure on ourselves. Just come out and play basketball.”

Darvin Ham Sends Message on LeBron James

As for head coach Darvin Ham, he stated that the main priority in the Bulls game was to get James reacclimated.

“Tonight, it was really getting Bron back in and back out there,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It was great. And now we just got to, again, everybody gets on the same page, get back in rhythm with one another. Not saying that we were out of rhythm, but just getting back together and just playing. You know, 12:30 game, whatever. You can use excuse after excuse after excuse with Bron just now coming back, whatever. We just got to come out and play basketball as we’ve been. Playing on our toes. And we’ll fix the rest.”