Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill for Controversial Kobe Lyric

Vanessa Bryant was not happy with rapper Meek Mill for his lyrics referencing the death of her husband — Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The lyrics were leaked from Meek Mill’s new unreleased song, reportedly titled “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).”

“This b—- I’m f—in’ always tell me that she love but she ain’t ever showed me. Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

Kobe Bryant passed just over a year ago in a tragic helicopter accident, which also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others who were headed to his Mamba Sports Academy.

Vanessa Bryant responded to Meek Mill’s line in an Instagram story on Monday.

“Dear Meek Mill. I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this,” she wrote. “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Meek Mill appeared to respond to the comments from Vanessa Bryant, writing shortly on Twitter shortly after: “I’m going back savage in the s—. F— ya feelings!”

If the Meek Mill was looking to commemorate Kobe in someway with the lyrics, it appears that it’s doing quite the opposite.

Meek Mill’s Kobe Lyric Set Social Media Ablaze

Meek Mill’s lyrics started trending last week, with the harsh backlash coming in quickly.

“I don’t know when I’ll be ready to hear a song that references Kobe, but I know it ain’t now and I know that line Meek Mill just dropped ain’t it,” Michael Lee of the Washington Post tweeted. “Let that man RIP a little longer and the next man who wants to try, work a little harder to ensure that your bar isn’t so disrespectful.”

Meek Mill responded to the criticism with a series of strange tweets.

“Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it. Y’all internet antics cannot stop me. S— like zombie land or something!” he wrote, following it up with another tweet.

“They paying to influence y’all now. [It’s] almost like mind control ‘wake up.’”

Lakers Still Reeling Over Loss of Kobe Bryant

Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed recently to USA Today that he still has a hard time dealing with the death of Bryant, someone who was a friend and mentor to him.

“I try not to put myself back in that headspace,” James said. “It was just too dark not only for myself, but for our organization and everyone that is involved in it.”

Bryant’s death combined with the COVID-19 pandemic made the last year a bumpy one for the Lakers, but the team still managed to win NBA championship last season playing in the bubble.

“It was more so, ‘Let’s do it for him,’” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said. “That’s what we ended up doing all of last year. Even when we play now, there’s still in the back of our minds that we’re playing for Kobe, his family and to help the city of LA. It brought a ton of joy to our city when we won because that entire year, it was heavy hearts about the tragedy.”

