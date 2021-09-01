Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Message to New Superstar Klutch Client

Despite many fans and agents in the NBA world wanting to see Klutch Sports fail, the agency isn’t going anywhere. Rich Paul keeps adding to his list of clients and just recently snagged another big fish. Chicago Bulls guard and 2021 NBA All-Star Zach LaVine has decided to have Klutch represent him as he enters a contract year.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the most notable Klutch client and keeps close relationships with his fellow clients. He made sure to welcome LaVine to the team.

Many see the Lakers and Klutch as two sides of the same coin right now due to the fact that Anthony Davis forced his way to Los Angeles. However, that’s not necessarily the case. Just this offseason, the team shipped off two Klutch clients in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. There’s no doubt that LeBron holds a lot of influence with Klutch but that doesn’t mean the Lakers have anything to do with the agency.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Any Chance LaVine Is in Lakers’ Future?

Anytime a big-name client signs with Klutch, the Lakers are quickly brought up in speculation. While the agency appears to have a good relationship with Los Angeles, there are plenty of star clients who will never play for the team. However, LaVine is certainly interesting.

The Lakers still don’t have a great option at shooting guard. Between Wayne Ellington, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk, it’s anybody’s guess who will start. LaVine would be a strong fit alongside Westbrook, LeBron and Davis as he’s an excellent shooter. He’s made 38.5% of his threes over his career and made 41.9% of them last season. He’d really improve the spacing for the team. Unfortunately for the Lakers, he’s going to get max money from the Bulls or another team. He’s only 26-years-old and continues to improve every year. If he somehow makes it to free agency, he’ll be one of the hottest names available.

There’s no possible way the Lakers can afford another max contract. In the NBA, players can’t restructure their contracts to help out the team. With Westbrook and LeBron under contract until 2023, there’s no way they’re adding another superstar unless it’s through a trade.





Play



Zach LaVine Goes for CAREER-HIGH 50 PTS! 🔥 LaVine goes for career-high 50 Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at app.link.nba.com/e/NBA_site Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5 2021-04-10T02:33:32Z

Lakers will have to be content with Big 3

The Lakers took a big risk this offseason by trading for Westbrook. He’s a great player but his fit with the team is questionable. He’s been traded three times in three years. It’s hard to imagine a fourth team will take him if he ends up being a bad fit.

Los Angeles is going to have to make things work with their current big three of LeBron, Westbrook and Davis. All three players are elite but could have trouble fitting together. A player like LaVine would’ve fit in a lot better next to LeBron and Davis. The Lakers made their choice of Westbrook and will have to live with it through the good and the bad until at least 2023.

READ NEXT: Rajon Rondo Addresses Russell Westbrook Team up in 1st Lakers Comments

