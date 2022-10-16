Rams’ Allen Robinson Details Reaction After Defender Mocked Him

Someone tried to get under the skin of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson on Sunday, October 16 in a humorous way.

The towering 6-foot-3, 209-pounder had just reeled in a miraculous, yet common, catch he’s made in his nine-season career: A contested one.

But this grab was one that saw him needing to go up and snatch the football while not being able to cradle it into his chest against the Carolina Panthers.

However, as officials reviewed the play off a coach’s challenge to determine if it was incomplete, one former Ram now on the Panthers’ side Cory Littleton mocked Robinson with the belief it was an incompletion.

The refs rewarded Robinson with the catch — and Robinson reacted to that moment following the Rams’ 24-10 home win to go 3-3.

Robinson Detailed Moment

Robinson didn’t mention Littleton by name when talking to the L.A. media following the game. Likely because of the fact the play was ruled a completion.

And Robinson, who has made his millions snatching contested grabs like that one, was confident all the way through even when looking up at the jumbotron.

“I knew it was a catch,” Robinson began to state while flashing a smile.

He did, however, detail his hand movements on that grab where again, “A-Rob” had to trust his fingers more since he couldn’t cradle the ball toward his chest.

“I had the ball in my right hand, so my left hand may have come off a little bit,” Robinson explained. “But I still had it in my right hand. I was pretty confident about that.”

And in the end, the former Rams linebacker Littleton — who played from 2016 to 2019 with the Rams including on their Super Bowl 53 team — took the loss both on that ruling and in the game. Littleton led Carolina with 10 tackles, but had to leave the game early with a groin injury.

‘A-Rob’ Raves About Rams’ Resiliency After 2-Game Slide

While Robinson has left many wondering when he would have his breakout game and deliver the pulsating high-concentration grabs that made him a perennial defensive nightmare, others from fans to analyst began wondering if the Rams would recapture their winning ways.

After all, an injury pile up and inconsistent execution placed the Rams at 2-3 overall leading into their return to the “Rams House.”

But as Robinson put it, the Rams chose resiliency.

“Guys were locked in and guys were resilient,” Robinson said.

Robinson is yet to surpass 100 yards receiving while in a Rams uniform. However, he posted season-best totals of five catches for 63 yards and, before that leaping sideline grab, shook this Panther defender inside the red zone — displaying the other reason why the Rams signed him to a three-year, $46.5 million deal:

“It was man-to-man, I saw him try to get ready to quick jam. But we had worked on some of those reps and things like that. So once I saw the man look, I knew I had to go up and get it,” Robinson said of that touchdown grab.

And, “A-Rob” showed his selfless side by taking on not one, but two Panther defenders on the Ben Skowronek end around touchdown that put the Rams ahead.

While his stats likely won’t please fantasy football players who drafted him or got him via an auto pick league, Robinson instead embraces the fact that he’s on a team filled with guys waiting to make plays.

“Even sometimes being behind the chains or whatever it may be, every guy wants to make a play,” Robinson said. “It was exciting seeing Benny out there making a play and seeing B.P [Brandon Powell] making a play, or C.K. [Cooper Kupp], myself and Tyler [Higbee] — everybody out there who can make plays are making plays.”

But much of the chatter after the 14-point win was winning that sideline grab that energized the Ram fans…motivating him to deliver more even if a defender tries to tell him otherwise.

“I’m excited. I’ve been making plays like that my entire career. So just being able to get those opps [opportunities] and continue to make those plays, it always feels good, but just trying to build off of today,” Robinson said.