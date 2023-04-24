Allen Robinson Shares Strong Words Regarding His Time With the Rams

Allen Robinson is officially free to say whatever is on his mind regarding the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s well documented that the former $46.5 million wide receiver had a disappointing brief tenure in L.A. But he expressed his own disappointment in speaking with the Pittsburgh media for the first time on Monday, April 24 since being traded to the Steelers.

Included: His explanation in how he was used in the Rams’ offense by his own words…and by quoting NBA star Patrick Beverley.

“If you’re a fork you don’t want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time,” Robinson said to reporters. He also added how he felt “I had the best year of run blocking in my career last year.”

But before Ram fans believe Robinson has animosity for his L.A. experience, he doesn’t. His brief time with the Rams came with new knowledge he gained.

“But again, I’m very grateful for the opportunity that I had going to L.A. and playing with Cooper Kupp and some of those guys. I learned a lot from their system. I learned a lot about myself as well,” Robinson explained. “I learned a lot when it came to different routes and conceptualizing different things and learning about defense. Those guys have a great staff and a great team. And I took away a lot from that experience.”

Big Opportunity Awaits ‘A-Rob’

In his last two seasons, Robinson hasn’t caught past 40 receptions in a single season. And, his Rams trade came with the Steelers sacrificing a seventh rounder. Robinson is also returning from a stress fracture in his foot.

However, he’s heading to Steel City realizing that he’s in a position to take advantage of his new digs — as past veterans who came to Pittsburgh have done in the past.

“I think it’s a big opportunity. Especially with me as a veteran,” Robinson said. “Coming to Pittsburgh and coming to the Steelers, you know, just looking at the past a lot of veterans have had coming here and a lot of success they’ve had, I’m looking forward to it.”

Robinson, despite the limited production he’s had the last two seasons and with becoming a receiver near his 30s, believes he’s not finished yet.

“I feel like for myself, I have a lot of football left in me,” Robinson said. “I thought last year for the time that I was playing in those 10 games I felt very good about some of the things that I did. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the opportunities I may have wanted. But as far as how I felt as a football player for my route running ability and being able to get active a little bit in the red zone and doing some things in third down, I felt very good about last year.”

New Mock Has Rams Replacing Robinson With WR From a Familiar Place

For Robinson, his arrival to the Steelers brings him back to the State of Pennsylvania where he starred for Penn State.

Coincidentally, one mock draft has the Rams filling his spot with a Nittany Lion.

From CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards, he has L.A. taking Parker Washington out of PSU at No. 167 overall in the fifth round.

Washington has a much smaller build compared to Robinson at 5-foot-10, 204-pounds. But, he’s been praised for being a competitive spirit after the catch and for snatching the contested grabs.